Stephen Wade says SA is preparing to deal with the coronavirus pandemic for some time to come. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA to boost pandemic response centre

By Tim Dornin

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 16:07:57

South Australia will double the size of its pandemic control centre and maintain its operations for the next two years as part of the state’s “plan for the worst and hope for the best” strategy.

The centre will grow from 40 to about 80 staff giving it the capacity to operate 24 hours a day if necessary.

It currently co-ordinates SA Health’s response to the COVID-19 crisis including the management of hotel quarantine arrangements and contact tracing and testing when infections are identified.

Health Minister Stephen Wade says the expansion is an indication that Australia will continue to deal with the pandemic for some time.

“We are in this for the long haul, and want to ensure we have a sustainable workforce equipped with the tools they need to fight COVID-19 on all fronts,” Mr Wade said on Monday.

“We know COVID-19 is not going to disappear anytime soon and while it may seem we are in the recovery phase, we need to be prepared for any number of scenarios by responding quickly to new cases, working to keep the community safe and ultimately, rebuilding our economy.”

The emergency centre’s commander Paul McGowen said just how long the facility would be needed remained somewhat of a mystery.

“We just don’t know. We will plan for the worst and hope for the best,” he said.

“But this just gives us the capacity to respond….it allows us to manage those big level operations.”

However, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall dismissed suggestions October was looming as a key time for a possible second wave of infections in SA.

Mr Marshall said nothing had been presented to the state or national cabinets to suggest October was a “crunch time” whatsoever.

“Obviously this is a global pandemic. We’re not sure exactly and precisely what’s going to happen. Nobody has a crystal ball,” he said.

“But the part that is within our control is to be as prepared as possible.”

The premier said South Australia had looked at a range of possible scenarios since the start of the pandemic and continued to regularly update that work.

There were no new virus cases reported in SA on Monday, with the total since the start of the pandemic remaining at 463.

Of those only three are still considered active, including a nurse who tested positive after returning from working in Victoria.

Officials said she was well and still not displaying any symptoms.

