SA to block second BLM protest in Adelaide

A second Black Lives Matter rally in Adelaide won’t be given an exemption from COVID-19 restrictions and anyone attending runs the risk of being fined or arrested.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said while permission was given for the first protest last Saturday, there will be no such approval for a second this weekend.

“There will be no exemption in place which means people who attend run the risk of being issued an expiation notice or, if they persist, there is a risk of being reported or arrested,” the commissioner said on Tuesday.

“Our first step will always be to caution people, but if we see a blatant disregard of that advice we reserve the right to take further action.

“I would encourage people not to attend any further of these protest activities.”

He said while it was appropriate to allow people to express their concerns last weekend, continual disregard of coronavirus restrictions would “mock” the efforts of those abiding by them.

“I’m confident it was the right decision for Saturday,” he said.

“But I’m also confident that providing that opportunity, it is now appropriate people abide by the restrictions that everybody else in the community is applying.

“There could be asymptomatic people spreading the virus and we need to know we can properly manage that in the event of an outbreak.

“To allow people to continue that sort of activity in an uncontrolled way creates a risk that we’re not really prepared to manage.”

At the first protest, more than 5000 people gathered in Victoria Square in Adelaide in what police praised as a well-organised event.

Those attending were calling for justice over the death of African-American man George Floyd during his arrest in the US and ongoing concerns over indigenous deaths in custody.

Many people wore masks and some tried to socially-distance but most remained in close quarters.

Organisers and police also passed around hand sanitiser.

Calling it a “unique and extraordinary” event, Commissioner Stevens had given permission for the rally to take place.

But Mr Stevens said that decision acknowledged that the event was likely to proceed whether permission was granted or not.

Premier Steven Marshall said he appreciated the frustration and anxiety surrounding the issue but backed Commissioner Stevens’ decisions.

“We had a successful rally – there were no injuries or arrests, it was peaceful and respectful and made a strong point around the cause,” he said.

“But we have to look at other ways going forward to continue for them to maintain their interest and passion for that cause that aren’t going to put lives in jeopardy.

“There will be a time where we get back to protests with larger numbers but that time isn’t now.”