SA to delay NSW and ACT border changes

South Australia has moved to delay the lifting of border restrictions with NSW and the ACT amid concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases in Sydney.

Premier Steven Marshall says the state’s transition committee has met and decided not to go ahead with the lifting of the 14-day quarantine measures on July 20.

He says of particular concern is the “super spreader” event associated with the Crossroads Hotel at Casula, in southwestern Sydney, with many people now in isolation.

“We know that this is going to be very inconvenient to people who have already made plans,” he said.

“But our primary responsibility is for the health, safety and welfare of all South Australians.

“We’re being cautious, we’re looking at the epidemiology of what’s going on, we’re looking at the results in NSW.

“But at this stage, there’s too much uncertainty.”

SA’s decision will also impact on AFL teams planning to travel to Adelaide from Sydney.

The state previously lifted the quarantine restrictions for people coming from Queensland, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

But it has imposed a hard border closure with Victoria, only allowing locals to return and essential travellers through, because of the surge of infections in Melbourne.

Mr Marshall said South Australia was still “a long way off” imposing a similar hard border closure with NSW.

But from Saturday, the state government will start charging Australians returning from overseas for the cost of their 14 days of supervised quarantine.

The premier said SA was still keen to participate with the national repatriation program but those arriving from Saturday would be asked to pay for their hotel stay.

Individuals will be charged $3000, with their partners to be billed $1000 and $500 for each child.