Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
SA Treasurer Rob Lucas says the government is looking at ways to fund a pandemic leave scheme. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA to introduce pandemic leave payments

By Tim Dornin

August 21, 2020

2020-08-21 16:09:34

South Australia will unveil a scheme within days to provide a pandemic leave payment for people who lose their income if forced to quarantine or self-isolate under COVID-19 restrictions.

Treasurer Rob Lucas said the government was examining ways to fund a scheme from the state’s coffers, after being knocked back on a bid for commonwealth help, and expected to announce details early next week.

But he said the government had no idea how many might qualify for payments of up to $1500 and how much it would cost.

“Clearly, if we were to ever end up in the circumstances of Victoria, and let’s hope that we don’t, then you have a potential significant additional cost to taxpayers,” Mr Lucas told reporters on Thursday.

“If we manage to keep the spread of the coronavirus to the levels that we’ve looked at here, it wouldn’t be as bad.

“It just depends on the extent of quarantining or directions to self-isolate that the public health officer makes.”

The treasurer’s comments came after Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier revealed the idea of a pandemic leave payment had been seriously considered and advice had been provided to the government.

The Labor opposition also backed the payment.

“Labor strongly supports a pandemic leave payment for those who cannot earn an income because they are required to self-isolate or quarantine,” treasury spokesman Stephen Mullighan said.

“We need to do everything we can to assist with compliance with self-isolation and quarantine.

“Nobody should be left financially disadvantaged by doing the right thing.”

Mr Lucas said the state government had been told the commonwealth would not fund a pandemic leave scheme in SA, because the situation was less serious.

“We’ve had the discussions … but ultimately the federal government has made the decision that it’s only in the case of the disaster state, Victoria, that they will fund these payments,’ he said.

“Given we’re not in that position, they believe it’s our responsibility.”

With infections remaining low, SA has so far avoided forcing many people, other than returned travellers, into isolation or quarantine.

The state has also avoided widespread measures impacting on businesses, particularly the hospitality sector where many casuals are employed.

From Friday those businesses and many others will be forced to have COVID-19 marshals to ensure all restrictions on trading and patrons are being enforced, including social distancing and hygiene requirements.

So far up to 30,000 people have completed the online training required to become marshals.

SA reported no new virus infections on Thursday with the total since the start of the pandemic remaining at 462.

Only six cases are still considered active.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to announce grand-final host next week

The AFL could confirm the host ground of this year's grand final as early as Tuesday, with the 2020 decider likely to be played at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Flag absence shattering: GWS star Williams

Shattered GWS star Zac Williams says it's not OK that he and other indigenous people need to ask permission to use the Aboriginal flag.

rugby league

NRL won't have crusher tackle assessment

Ricky Stuart claims players staying down is rife in the NRL but master coach Wayne Bennett says offenders only have themselves to blame if tackles are suspect.

rugby league

Niukore charged over NRL crusher tackle

Marata Niukore faces a possible two-match NRL ban after the Parramatta forward was charged for a crusher tackle during the Eels' win over Melbourne.

golf

Australian Davis leads US PGA Tour event

He was the lowest-ranked Australian to make the FedExCup playoffs but Cameron Davis holds a share of the lead after the first round of the Northern Trust Open.

news

politics

States stand firm on border restrictions

State premiers are refusing to budge on border restrictions despite renewed pleas from the prime minister and increasingly desperate business owners.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to announce grand-final host next week

The AFL could confirm the host ground of this year's grand final as early as Tuesday, with the 2020 decider likely to be played at the Gabba.

world

politics

Biden will 'overcome season of darkness'

Joe Biden has promised action on coronavirus, social security, racism and climate change in his speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.