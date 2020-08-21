SA to introduce pandemic leave payments

South Australia will unveil a scheme within days to provide a pandemic leave payment for people who lose their income if forced to quarantine or self-isolate under COVID-19 restrictions.

Treasurer Rob Lucas said the government was examining ways to fund a scheme from the state’s coffers, after being knocked back on a bid for commonwealth help, and expected to announce details early next week.

But he said the government had no idea how many might qualify for payments of up to $1500 and how much it would cost.

“Clearly, if we were to ever end up in the circumstances of Victoria, and let’s hope that we don’t, then you have a potential significant additional cost to taxpayers,” Mr Lucas told reporters on Thursday.

“If we manage to keep the spread of the coronavirus to the levels that we’ve looked at here, it wouldn’t be as bad.

“It just depends on the extent of quarantining or directions to self-isolate that the public health officer makes.”

The treasurer’s comments came after Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier revealed the idea of a pandemic leave payment had been seriously considered and advice had been provided to the government.

The Labor opposition also backed the payment.

“Labor strongly supports a pandemic leave payment for those who cannot earn an income because they are required to self-isolate or quarantine,” treasury spokesman Stephen Mullighan said.

“We need to do everything we can to assist with compliance with self-isolation and quarantine.

“Nobody should be left financially disadvantaged by doing the right thing.”

Mr Lucas said the state government had been told the commonwealth would not fund a pandemic leave scheme in SA, because the situation was less serious.

“We’ve had the discussions … but ultimately the federal government has made the decision that it’s only in the case of the disaster state, Victoria, that they will fund these payments,’ he said.

“Given we’re not in that position, they believe it’s our responsibility.”

With infections remaining low, SA has so far avoided forcing many people, other than returned travellers, into isolation or quarantine.

The state has also avoided widespread measures impacting on businesses, particularly the hospitality sector where many casuals are employed.

From Friday those businesses and many others will be forced to have COVID-19 marshals to ensure all restrictions on trading and patrons are being enforced, including social distancing and hygiene requirements.

So far up to 30,000 people have completed the online training required to become marshals.

SA reported no new virus infections on Thursday with the total since the start of the pandemic remaining at 462.

Only six cases are still considered active.