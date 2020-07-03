SA to keep border closed to NSW, ACT, Vic

South Australia will maintain border restrictions with NSW, the ACT and Victoria, with travellers from those states to continue to quarantine when they arrive in SA.

Premier Steven Marshall says the state continues to monitor the situation in other jurisdictions, but must take time to get any changes right.

He says the spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria remains a concern and SA health officials are monitoring the situation carefully.

The decision follows a meeting of the state’s transition committee on Friday.

SA had planned to lift the isolation measures on July 20, but recently abandoned that timeline after the issues in Melbourne.

It has already lifted restrictions for travellers from Western Australia, Tasmania, Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Police also revealed on Friday that two men had twice been caught crossing into South Australia from Victoria in breach of the border restrictions.

The pair, who were travelling in a Volkswagen van, first crossed into SA at 4am on Thursday and were stopped at a checkpoint on the Dukes Highway at Bordertown.

Since they hadn’t completed an online application to enter the state and were deemed to be non-essential travellers, the men were told they would need to self-isolate for 14 days if they stayed.

The men opted to return to Victoria.

But 12 hours later, police found the van and the men bogged on a dirt road near Pinehill Road at Senior, about 28 kilometres north.

“Police will allege the pair had briefly returned to Victoria before re-entering South Australia, bypassing the border checkpoint and travelling along back roads towards Bordertown,” SA Police said in a statement on Friday.

A 23-year-old from Tarneit and an 18-year-old male from Dolahey in Victoria were each issued with a $1060 on-the-spot fine.

They were again given the option to self-isolate for 14 days or return to Victoria.

They chose to return and were escorted back over the border.

Meanwhile, a security guard monitoring returned travellers quarantined in an Adelaide hotel has been taken off the job for breaching safety protocols.

SA Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the guard wasn’t wearing a mask and was dismissed by police.

“It didn’t put anybody at risk, but it was just a warning: ‘OK, you’ve been told you have to wear a mask. You’re not wearing it. You’re out of here’,” she told ABC radio on Friday.

“The police have a very, very strong presence and they are overseeing the security guards and that was how it was picked up.”

The guard has been required to self-isolate for 14 days.