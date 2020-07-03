SA to keep border closed to NSW, ACT, Vic

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Visitors to South Australia from NSW, the ACT and Victoria will have to quarantine for 14 days. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

health

SA to keep border closed to NSW, ACT, Vic

By Tim Dornin

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 12:51:27

South Australia will maintain border restrictions with NSW, the ACT and Victoria, with travellers from those states to continue to quarantine when they arrive in SA.

Premier Steven Marshall says the state continues to monitor the situation in other jurisdictions, but must take time to get any changes right.

He says the spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria remains a concern and SA health officials are monitoring the situation carefully.

The decision follows a meeting of the state’s transition committee on Friday.

SA had planned to lift the isolation measures on July 20, but recently abandoned that timeline after the issues in Melbourne.

It has already lifted restrictions for travellers from Western Australia, Tasmania, Queensland and the Northern Territory.

Police also revealed on Friday that two men had twice been caught crossing into South Australia from Victoria in breach of the border restrictions.

The pair, who were travelling in a Volkswagen van, first crossed into SA at 4am on Thursday and were stopped at a checkpoint on the Dukes Highway at Bordertown.

Since they hadn’t completed an online application to enter the state and were deemed to be non-essential travellers, the men were told they would need to self-isolate for 14 days if they stayed.

The men opted to return to Victoria.

But 12 hours later, police found the van and the men bogged on a dirt road near Pinehill Road at Senior, about 28 kilometres north.

“Police will allege the pair had briefly returned to Victoria before re-entering South Australia, bypassing the border checkpoint and travelling along back roads towards Bordertown,” SA Police said in a statement on Friday.

A 23-year-old from Tarneit and an 18-year-old male from Dolahey in Victoria were each issued with a $1060 on-the-spot fine.

They were again given the option to self-isolate for 14 days or return to Victoria.

They chose to return and were escorted back over the border.

Meanwhile, a security guard monitoring returned travellers quarantined in an Adelaide hotel has been taken off the job for breaching safety protocols.

SA Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the guard wasn’t wearing a mask and was dismissed by police.

“It didn’t put anybody at risk, but it was just a warning: ‘OK, you’ve been told you have to wear a mask. You’re not wearing it. You’re out of here’,” she told ABC radio on Friday.

“The police have a very, very strong presence and they are overseeing the security guards and that was how it was picked up.”

The guard has been required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Latest news

health

SA to keep border closed to NSW, ACT, Vic

South Australia will maintain its border restrictions with NSW, the ACT and Victoria, as health authorities monitor the situation in Melbourne closely.

inquiry

Firefighters faced dangerous comms issues

The natural disasters royal commission is hearing directly from firefighters who were on the ground during Australia's unprecedented 2019-2020 bushfires.

retrovirus

Vic records another 66 coronavirus cases

Victoria has recorded another 66 cases of coronavirus, after racking up its 17th-straight day of double-digit infection numbers.

virus diseases

Melbourne outbreak risking economic pain

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has expressed fear that Melbourne's coronavirus infection spike could risk scuttling Australia's economic comeback.

health

Harwin's COVID-19 fine pulled in NSW court

Former NSW arts minister Don Harwin has had his $1000 fine for breaching COVID-19 travel restrictions in April withdrawn in court.

news

inquiry

Firefighters faced dangerous comms issues

The natural disasters royal commission is hearing directly from firefighters who were on the ground during Australia's unprecedented 2019-2020 bushfires.

sport

Australian rules football

All Victorian AFL clubs to leave the state

All 10 Victorian AFL clubs will leave the state and enter hubs in either WA, NSW or Queensland.

world

crime, law and justice

Epstein friend Maxwell faces sex charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has appeared in court accused of facilitating long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of underage girls.