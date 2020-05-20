SA to lift COVID-19 restrictions early

Changes to coronavirus restrictions will allow up to 10 South Australians to dine indoors with a glass of wine in hand from Friday, with the state also moving to stage two on June 5, three days earlier than scheduled.

SA Health’s Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says “it made sense” to bring the date forward in time for the June long weekend, something South Australians and industry workers wanted.

She says the second phase would have a case-by-case approach, where different sectors will adopt individual protocols.

“An increased gathering size (and) reducing the risk of transmission … are the big parts of the principles,” Professor Spurrier said.

“We want to provide that to all of the different sectors and there will be specific details for each individual sector.

“We have the flexibility to make changes … not only because we have no cases but because South Australians continue to get tested.”

Stage two, which will now start on June 5, will increase the number of people who can be served, and also allow cinemas and theatres to reopen.

As of Friday, indoor dining at cafes and restaurants will be allowed for up to 10 people and alcohol can also be served to patrons.

Ten customers can be seated outdoors simultaneously, with venues permitted to seat up to a total of 20 people.

Commissioner Grant Stevens said random breath tests would also start on Friday, coinciding with the reintroduction of alcohol in restaurants and cafes.

“People want to get back to what is the new normal and in order for that to be maintained and sustained, you have to do the right thing,” he said.

“We will be ensuring that occurs but it falls on to each individual person and business.”

Premier Steven Marshall said South Australians had done an “outstanding job” and thanked the public for their role in managing the virus.

“We are tackling a health and economic crisis at the same time and it’s really hitting the people, families and businesses in our state,” he said.

“People have lost jobs so we have to get the balance right and do everything we can to get people back to work in a way that won’t send us backwards.”