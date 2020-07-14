SA delays NSW and ACT border changes

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
SA Premier Steven Marshall has extended the state's border closure timetable with NSW and the ACT. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

health

SA delays NSW and ACT border changes

By Tim Dornin

July 14, 2020

2020-07-14 16:23:56

South Australia’s border restrictions with NSW and the ACT will remain in place with local officials growing increasingly concerned about a COVID-19  “super spreader” outbreak in Sydney.

As SA reported no new infections on Tuesday, Premier Steven Marshall insisted border rules would only be relaxed when it was safe to do so.

Considering the situation in NSW, the state’s transition committee had decided not to go ahead with the lifting of the 14-day quarantine measures on July 20, he said.

SA officials are particularly worried about the virus outbreak associated with the Crossroads Hotel at Casula, in southwestern Sydney which now has 28 cases linked to it.

“The super spreader event, which has occurred at the Crossroads Hotel on the Hume Highway is really of great concern,” the premier said.

“There are now many hundreds, probably in excess of 1000 people who are now in isolation and we don’t have the details on exactly how many people have become infected.”

Mr Marshall said he understood the change in the timeline for NSW would inconvenience many people.

“But our primary responsibility is for the health, safety and welfare of all South Australians,” he said.

“We’re being cautious, we’re looking at the epidemiology of what’s going on, we’re looking at the results in NSW.

“But at this stage, there’s too much uncertainty.”

SA’s decision will also impact on AFL teams planning to travel to Adelaide from Sydney.

SA has already lifted the quarantine restrictions for people coming from Queensland, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

But it has imposed a hard border closure with Victoria, only allowing locals to return and essential travellers through, because of the surge of infections in Melbourne.

Mr Marshall said SA was still “a long way off” imposing a similar hard border closure with NSW.

But from Saturday, the state government will start charging Australians returning from overseas for the cost of their 14 days of supervised quarantine.

The premier said SA was still keen to participate with the national repatriation program but those arriving from Saturday would be asked to pay for their hotel stay.

Individuals will be charged $3000, with their partners to be billed $1000 and $500 for each child.

Latest news

virus diseases

NSW 'likely' exposed to Victoria outbreak

It will be mandatory for NSW pubs to record contact details of patrons after 28 COVID-19 cases were linked to an outbreak at a pub in Sydney's southwest.

virus diseases

Two new COVID-19 deaths in Victoria

Victoria recorded two more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, taking the state's toll to 26.

disaster and accident

Shark documentary-maker mauled in Qld

A shark documentary-maker has a serious leg injury after being mauled by a shark while swimming at far north Queensland's Fitzroy Island.

disease

ADF personnel partner with Victorian ambos

Still more Defence troops are being sent to Victoria to help efforts to stop the further spread of coronavirus as the national number of infections tops 10,000.

health

SA delays NSW and ACT border changes

South Australia has decided to further delay the opening of its borders for people coming from NSW and the ACT.

news

virus diseases

NSW 'likely' exposed to Victoria outbreak

It will be mandatory for NSW pubs to record contact details of patrons after 28 COVID-19 cases were linked to an outbreak at a pub in Sydney's southwest.

sport

soccer

A-League still aims to play out in NSW

An outbreak of coronavirus in NSW won't derail the FFA's hopes to play out the remainder of the A-League season in the state.

world

virus diseases

Virus crisis may get worse and worse: WHO

Coronavirus infections have risen above 13 million across the world, as the World Health Organization warns the pandemic could get worse.