SA sticking with plan to reopen borders

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Steven Marshall is sticking with the plan to reopen South Australia's borders on July 20. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA sticking with plan to reopen borders

By Emily Cosenza

June 27, 2020

2020-06-27 16:26:25

South Australia is likely to drop its blanket approach to border restrictions and look to target travellers from hot spots as it moves to further lift coronavirus measures.

Premier Steven Marshall says the state is sticking to its plan to reopen all borders on July 20 and could consider lifting restrictions for the ACT, Broken Hill and western Victoria even sooner.

What measures remain in place are likely to apply only to those places where COVID-19 cases have spiked.

“We’re gradually moving to put restrictions in place around identified hot spots, rather than blanket restrictions by states or territories,” Mr Marshall said on Friday. 

“There will be some time until they get their new infections under control but … we feel very confident Victoria will get on top of their problems.”

With 30 new cases reported in Victoria on Friday, Mr Marshall said SA would continue to monitor its progress. 

SA has already lifted border restrictions for Queensland, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said people need to be realistic about the time taken to bring case numbers down in Victoria.  

“You can’t turn community transmission off like a switch,” he said. 

“I’d be pleasantly surprised if Victoria could get to positive cases in single figures in two weeks.

“SA and a number of other states are working with them to bring down their cases but it will take time.”

On Monday, South Australia will move to stage three of lifting coronavirus measures which includes relaxing density requirements for pubs, bars and restaurants with one person allowed for every two square metres.

Large venues such as Adelaide Oval will be free to cater for up to 50 per cent of their normal capacity, provided health officials have approved their COVID-19 safety plans.

The Adelaide Casino will also reopen.

On Friday, SA again reported no new COVID-19 cases with the last confirmed infection about a month ago.

However, Mr Wade said some new cases were possible among the several hundred Australians due to fly into Adelaide from India over the weekend.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Dixon powers Port as Eagles flop again

Charlie Dixon's six goals allowed Port Adelaide to continue their dominant start to the AFL season with a 48-point defeat of the struggling West Coast.

rugby league

Knights cop NRL thrashing as Cowboys rally

Newcastle have copped a wake-up call after a 32-20 NRL thrashing at the hands of the North Queensland in Townsville.

motor racing

McLaughlin wins Supercars' return race

Two-time defending champion Scott McLaughlin has secured his 45th Supercars career victory after holding off a late challenge from Shane van Gisbergen.

Australian rules football

Howe eyes 2020 AFL return from knee injury

Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe won't rule out an AFL return this season despite scans revealing significant damage to his right knee.

rugby league

Bankwest Stadium turf cleared by NRL

The NRL has inspected the Bankwest Stadium turf and has cleared it to host Parramatta's home clash with Canberra on Saturday night.

news

health

Victoria records 41 new coronavirus cases

Victoria has 41 new COVID-19 cases, as residents in hot spots are urged to get tested and authorities seek advice on mandatory testing for returned travellers.

sport

Australian rules football

Dixon powers Port as Eagles flop again

Charlie Dixon's six goals allowed Port Adelaide to continue their dominant start to the AFL season with a 48-point defeat of the struggling West Coast.

world

virus diseases

WHO 'needs $US31.3bn' to fight COVID-19

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day has surged to a new high of 40,000 in the United States while India also registered a new record.