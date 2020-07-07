SA to stop Victorians crossing the border

South Australia will impose a hard border closure with Victoria as a result of the spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says only South Australians coming home and essential travellers will be allowed across the border from midnight on Wednesday.

He says extra resources will be sent to patrol the border with some roads to be physically blocked.

Defence force support is being considered.

SA will also maintain 14-day quarantine measures for people coming from NSW and the ACT but has set July 20 as the possible date when they can be lifted.

Mr Stevens said the rise in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne was now regarded as a significant risk to Australia and most jurisdictions were reviewing that attitudes to people coming from Victoria.

Authorities were also mindful that many restrictions within SA had recently been lifted, allowing locals more freedom and the resumption of many activities.

“That level of movement within our own community does create risk if COVID-19 finds its way in,” the commissioner said.

“The greatest risk of it finding its way in at the moment is through Victorian people travelling into South Australia.”

The tougher restrictions are likely to remain in place for at least two weeks.

SA reported no new virus cases on Tuesday, leaving its total at 443 with only three of those considered active.