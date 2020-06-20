Discover Australian Associated Press

Steven Marshall says SA will lift COVID-19 border restrictions for people coming from Queensland. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA to welcome back Queensland visitors

By AAP

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 12:18:46

South Australia is throwing open its borders to people coming from Queensland.

Premier Steven Marshall says the change will take effect from midnight on Friday and means anyone coming from that state will no longer be required to spend 14 days in quarantine.

The decision follows an earlier move by SA to lift coronavirus restrictions on people coming from Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

Mr Marshall said South Australia would continue to take a staged approach in regard to other jurisdictions.

“Our legal advice is very clear, that we shouldn’t be unnecessarily detaining people without due cause,” he said.

“And this is no due cause for citizens coming into South Australia from Queensland.”

Mr Marshall said the change would also have implications for SA’s two AFL teams which could now travel back and forth from their Gold Coast base for training and games.

In other changes coming into force on Friday, pubs, clubs and restaurants are set for a boost, with a big jump in the number of patrons allowed inside.

Under the new arrangements, venues will be allowed to cater for up to 300 people at a time.

But no more than 75 people will be allowed in any one area, and the one person to every four square metre rule will still apply.

Other changes include a move to allow dance and fitness classes to cater for up to 20 people at a time, provided they allow seven square metres for each person.

All participants will also be required to provide their name and phone number or an email address, and the trainer must retain a record of those contact details.

South Australia will next lift virus restrictions on June 29 when school assemblies, excursions and camps can resume along with the school sport competitions, sports days and carnivals.

Education Minister John Gardner said students, staff and families across the state would welcome the return of school activities.

He said the changes would provide a sense of schools returning to normal from Term 3.

