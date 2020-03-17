Discover Australian Associated Press

More schools have closed in South Australia, and new trials suspended for at least 24 hours. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Coronavirus closes another SA school

By Kathryn Bermingham

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 18:23:33

Another South Australian school will close after the number of coronavirus cases in the state jumped by nine in one day.

Scotch College’s campuses at Mitcham and Torrens Park will be closed for deep cleaning on Tuesday following a student’s positive test result. They will likely reopen on Wednesday.

Principal John Newton said staff and parents of students who had been in close contact with the student who tested positive will be advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

SA Health said the teenage girl is thought to have contracted the virus from a household contact.

It initially said only two new cases had been confirmed but later updated that figure by seven due to a “late cluster”, bringing the state’s total to 29.

In the state’s Supreme Court, a high-profile murder trial was allowed to proceed with the court closed to the public to allow social distancing between jurors.

Chief Justice Chris Kourakis said the next jury trial is listed for April, and jurors must be willing to submit to a similar arrangement.

District Court Chief Judge Michael Evans said all new jury trials in that court would be suspended from Tuesday until the beginning of May.

It was left up to jurors whether to continue with trials that had already commenced.

At least two juries, including that of former Opera SA artistic director Timothy Sexton who is facing child sex charges, elected to be discharged and the trials called off.

Judge-alone criminal trials, pre-trial arguments, bail applications, arraignments and civil trials will still go ahead.

Cases being heard in the Magistrates Court will not be affected, but the court will grant adjournments by phone or email if both parties agree.

Sacred Heart College, south of the CBD, is due to reopen on Tuesday after a Year 11 student tested positive last week.

Catholic Education SA said no other student had contracted the virus and the campus has been thoroughly cleaned.

The teenage boy who tested positive is thought to have contracted the virus from a relative who had recently returned from overseas.

Meanwhile, cleaning has been ramped up across the state’s public transport network.

The South Australian Public Transport Authority will clean buses, trams, and trains daily with disinfectant products recommended under national health guidelines.

