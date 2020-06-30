SA scraps plan to lift all border measures

South Australia has scrapped plans to lift its remaining border restrictions with Premier Steven Marshall increasingly concerned over the spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria.

SA has abandoned the July 20 date to lift quarantine measures for Victoria, NSW and the ACT based on the latest health advice.

Mr Marshall says the state may move separately on NSW and the ACT, but no date has been set with the local transition committee to consider that issue on Friday.

Border restrictions with Victoria will remain for the foreseeable future.

“We are increasingly concerned about the outbreaks which are occurring in Victoria,” the premier told reporters on Tuesday.

“At this stage, we cannot possibly lift that border on the 20th July as we were hoping to do.”

Mr Marshall said the decision would also mean any AFL teams coming into South Australia from Victoria would be required to isolate for two weeks, as well as any returning SA teams that played in Melbourne.

“We apologise to the many people who will have to make changes but our number one priority is the health, safety and well-being of all South Australians,” he said.

SA only has three active cases, all of whom are in quarantine after arriving from India last weekend.

Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas backed the decision and said opening the border with Victoria was a risk South Australians were unwilling to tolerate.

“The last thing we want to see is for us to go backwards as a result of a pre-emptive opening with Victoria,” he said.

SA previously lifted its border quarantine measures for Western Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory and remained on track to do the same for other jurisdictions until the surge in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne.

On Tuesday, 64 new infections were reported there, after 75 on Monday and 90 over the weekend.

In response to Victoria’s spike, South Australia has also bolstered its policing of the border, with 260 officers stationed there to check on people entering the state.

Greater surveillance of backroads is also being conducted.

On Wednesday, SA will move to a pre-approval process for anyone coming from interstate, requiring them to fill out an online form before travelling.