Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier believes SA residents will welcome coronavirus tests. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Messaging the key to SA virus compliance

By Tim Dornin

April 26, 2020

2020-04-26 16:27:31

Clear messaging is vital to ensure people understand why restrictions must remain in place as coronavirus infections continue to fall, South Australian health authorities say.

SA reported no new virus cases on Saturday, with only three infections confirmed over the past eight days.

The good results come despite the state embarking on a two-week testing blitz designed to flush out as many cases of the virus as possible.

SA has now performed 51,000 tests since February in what Premier Steven Marshall has described as a world-leading regime.

It is set to expand its criteria further to target particular groups in the community, including people not showing any symptoms.

Deputy chief medical officer Mike Cusack said it would be only human nature for people to feel more relaxed about stepping out or returning to normal routines with so few new virus cases coming to light.

He said the government’s messaging was the key to ensure everyone understood the possible consequences.

“We need to explain at each step why the people are doing the things we’re asking them to do,” Dr Cusack said.

“I think if people understand why they’re being asked to behave in a certain way or comply with certain directions, then I think it’s much easier for them to do so.

“In other countries where that messaging has been less clear, that’s where we see less compliance and unfortunately the very serious effects the virus can have.”

SA has had 438 virus cases so far with 402 people now considered recovered from their infections.

Thirty-two active cases remain with only four people in hospital, including two in a critical condition in intensive care.

About 1500 people remain in quarantine in SA, including 699 who returned from India earlier this week on two mercy flights.

None of the repatriated Aussies have tested positive for the virus so far but are still required to spend the mandated two weeks in isolation.

Mr Marshall also confirmed on Saturday that extended retail trading hours introduced during the pandemic would continue for as long as health officials deemed necessary to reduce the risk for people while shopping.

“Most people accept that’s a good thing. You spread the hours, you spread the risk,” he said.

