SA virus cases ‘out of containment phase’

A high school student is among four new coronavirus cases in South Australia, with health authorities declaring the state has moved beyond the containment phase.

Sacred Heart College’s senior campus at Somerton Park, south of the city, will be cleaned over the weekend and students who came into close contact with the affected boy will be quarantined for two weeks.

The student contracted the virus from one of his parents, who tested positive on Thursday, in what is thought to be the first case of community transmission in the state.

SA Health says the other cases confirmed on Friday include a woman in her 50s and man in his 60s who travelled from the US, and a man in his 50s who visited Europe.

They took the total number of cases in SA to 16.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says it is clear “we are now out of the containment phase”.

“There are many cases now being diagnosed across the eastern states – New South Wales, Victoria and also Queensland – where there is no clear travel history,” she said on Friday.

“So we are starting to see that human-to-human transmission within Australia.”

She said no decision had been made on whether to cancel public gatherings scheduled for the weekend, including the last events of the Adelaide Festival and Fringe.

Earlier, submarine maintenance group ASC revealed a worker had tested positive for the virus.

Dr Spurrier would not confirm whether that case was among the most recent.

The company said all employees who had direct contact with the individual had been notified and gone into self-isolation.

“ASC is also taking the extra step of closing the building that the individual was working from, to have it professionally cleaned, as an extra precaution,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The building’s closure, at the Osborne North site, also forced a small number of staff to work from home or take leave.