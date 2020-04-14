Discover Australian Associated Press

The SA government is increasing the number of staff for its coronavirus information hotline. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

SA virus hotline to be expanded

By AAP

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 12:28:41

South Australia’s coronavirus hotline capacity is to be expanded, with 850 new staff in training this week.

The intake will increase the capacity from 15 to 100 operators on duty, seven days a week for 12 hours a day.

The hotline, which provides information on symptoms, testing criteria, workplace and border restrictions and reassurance has taken 15,000 calls within the last three weeks.

Premier Steven Marshall says bolstering the hotline will help defeat “public enemy number one”.

“In the fight against the coronavirus, the public needs to have access to accurate information from a trusted source and that is precisely what the coronavirus hotline is delivering,” he said.

The number to call for assistance is 1800 253 787.

The announcement follows an increase in hospital beds at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and new facilities at the Repatriation Hospital.

