Virus hotspots no surprise: minister

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria was forced to reimpose restrictions after 25 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Virus hotspots no surprise: minister

By Colin Brinsden and Michael Ramsey

June 21, 2020

2020-06-21 10:23:26

A federal cabinet minister says while Victoria’s decision to reimpose some of its COVID-19 restrictions is concerning, Australia must get on with opening up the economy.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been forced to reimpose restrictions within his state after 25 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Saturday.

This was the highest number in more than two months and followed four days of double-digit growth.

“The virus is still present, still prevalent and we just can’t relax our guard,” Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone told ABC television on Sunday.

Federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt said the outbreak was concerning.

“But I think we do need to recognise that it was always going to be the case that there will be localised hotspots and small outbreaks,” he told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

“If anyone is out there that believes this is completely eliminated in Australia, well I think that’s wrong.”

As of Saturday, there were nearly 7440 virus cases confirmed across Australia since the initial outbreak. The death toll remains at 102, relatively low by international standards.

In contrast, there have been 8.5 million infections around the world with a combined death toll of 450,000.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen said there is still a long way to go in tackling the virus.

“We have been aware for a long time that a second wave is a distinct possibility if we are not very cautious,” Mr Bowen told ABC television’s Insiders program. 

“Until this virus is defeated everywhere, it’s not defeated anywhere.”

From midnight on Sunday to July 12, Victorians will only be able to have five people at their homes. Outdoor gatherings will be restricted to 10.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs had been set to be allowed 50 patrons at one time on Monday, up from 20 currently. That will also be put on hold until July 12.

More than half of the new Victorian cases since the end of April have come from family members spreading it to their relatives.

“The coronavirus remains very challenging in terms of the health response,” Mr Pitt said.

“But we do need to continue to get on with getting our economy open.”

However, Western Australia’s government maintains its hardline border closure will remain for as long as there is sustained community spread of the virus in the eastern states.

Premier Mark McGowan has refused to put a date on welcoming interstate visitors and is likely to further ease restrictions within WA before opening the border.

South Australia is due to reopen on July 20 but its government is closely monitoring the situation in Victoria and has not ruled out staying closed.

Latest news

virus diseases

Virus hotspots no surprise: minister

Federal minister Keith Pitt says while Victoria's need to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions is a concern, hotspot outbreaks were always going to happen.

health

Qld says Melbourne's a COVID-19 hotspot

Queensland's health chief has responded swiftly to several coronavirus outbreaks in Victoria by declaring all of metropolitan Melbourne a COVID-19 hotspot.

politics

Victoria bucks trend, reimposes some curbs

Victoria is the first state to reimpose coronavirus restrictions after reporting double-digit infections for a fourth day in a row.

virus diseases

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

inquiry

Bushfire-hit councils want more funding

Councils have called for changes to the resourcing and funding for emergency management after the 2019-20 bushfires, as a royal commission examines the issues.

news

health

Qld says Melbourne's a COVID-19 hotspot

Queensland's health chief has responded swiftly to several coronavirus outbreaks in Victoria by declaring all of metropolitan Melbourne a COVID-19 hotspot.

sport

rugby league

Warriors coy on Brown return as NRL coach

The Warriors are on the search for a new head coach after the shock sacking of Stephen Kearney on Saturday.

world

demonstration

Trump knocks protests, defends COVID plan

Donald Trump has addressed a rally of supporters in a bid to reinvigorate his re-election campaign amid US racial unrest and the coronavirus pandemic.