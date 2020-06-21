Virus hotspots no surprise: minister

A federal cabinet minister says while Victoria’s decision to reimpose some of its COVID-19 restrictions is concerning, Australia must get on with opening up the economy.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been forced to reimpose restrictions within his state after 25 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Saturday.

This was the highest number in more than two months and followed four days of double-digit growth.

“The virus is still present, still prevalent and we just can’t relax our guard,” Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone told ABC television on Sunday.

Federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt said the outbreak was concerning.

“But I think we do need to recognise that it was always going to be the case that there will be localised hotspots and small outbreaks,” he told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

“If anyone is out there that believes this is completely eliminated in Australia, well I think that’s wrong.”

As of Saturday, there were nearly 7440 virus cases confirmed across Australia since the initial outbreak. The death toll remains at 102, relatively low by international standards.

In contrast, there have been 8.5 million infections around the world with a combined death toll of 450,000.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen said there is still a long way to go in tackling the virus.

“We have been aware for a long time that a second wave is a distinct possibility if we are not very cautious,” Mr Bowen told ABC television’s Insiders program.

“Until this virus is defeated everywhere, it’s not defeated anywhere.”

From midnight on Sunday to July 12, Victorians will only be able to have five people at their homes. Outdoor gatherings will be restricted to 10.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs had been set to be allowed 50 patrons at one time on Monday, up from 20 currently. That will also be put on hold until July 12.

More than half of the new Victorian cases since the end of April have come from family members spreading it to their relatives.

“The coronavirus remains very challenging in terms of the health response,” Mr Pitt said.

“But we do need to continue to get on with getting our economy open.”

However, Western Australia’s government maintains its hardline border closure will remain for as long as there is sustained community spread of the virus in the eastern states.

Premier Mark McGowan has refused to put a date on welcoming interstate visitors and is likely to further ease restrictions within WA before opening the border.

South Australia is due to reopen on July 20 but its government is closely monitoring the situation in Victoria and has not ruled out staying closed.