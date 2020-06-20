Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria was forced to reimpose restrictions after 25 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

SA, WA wary after Victoria’s virus spike

By Michael Ramsey

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 19:06:59

Victoria’s spike in coronavirus cases could delay the return of full interstate travel, with other states wary of reopening their borders.

Premier Daniel Andrews was forced to reimpose restrictions within his state after 25 new cases were recorded on Saturday.

Victoria’s case numbers are now the highest they’ve been in more than two months after four days of double-digit growth.

From midnight on Sunday to July 12, Victorians will only be able to have five people at their homes. Outdoor gatherings will be restricted to 10.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs had been set to be allowed 50 patrons at one time on Monday, up from 20 currently. That will also be put on hold until July 12.

More than half of the new Victorian cases since the end of April have come from family members spreading it to their relatives.

Western Australia’s government has maintained its hardline border closure will remain for as long as there is sustained community spread of the virus in the eastern states.

Premier Mark McGowan has refused to put a date on welcoming interstate visitors and is likely to further ease restrictions within WA before opening the border.

South Australia is due to reopen on July 20 but its government is closely monitoring the situation in Victoria and has not ruled out staying closed.

“We will not open our borders to Victoria unless it is safe to do so,” Health Minister Stephen Wade said on Saturday.

“Our number one priority is the health of South Australians.”

The AFL was forced to postpone Sunday’s match between Essendon and Melbourne after Bombers defender Conor McKenna tested positive.

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan said McKenna, who returned from his native Ireland last month, had subsequently tested negative five times while in hotel quarantine, suggesting he was likely to have contracted the virus in Melbourne.

