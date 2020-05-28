SA warned over bad batch of liquid drug

A South Australian resident is being treated for poisoning after consuming a green liquid drug believed to contain anti-freeze.

SA Health on Wednesday issued a warning after the young person was admitted to Royal Adelaide Hospital following a party.

The patient is believed to have suffered ethylene glycol poisoning after drinking a “bad batch” of a recreational drug.

Ethylene glycol is a green antifreeze agent that affects the central nervous system and can cause permanent kidney damage.

“We are warning South Australians of the potential bad batch and remind them it is unsafe to take any type of recreational or illegal drugs,” RAH clinical toxicologist Sam Alfred said.

“The concern is this batch of liquid drugs is now in the community and recreational users are being caught out.”

SA Health is urging anyone who was at the same party and ingested a green liquid to immediately go to the closest emergency department, even if they aren’t suffering symptoms.

“Ethylene glycol ingestion has no symptoms until renal and neurological injury develop and by then the damage to organs can be severe,” Dr Alfred said in a statement.

The patient is in a critical condition.

SA Police have been notified.