Premier Steven Marshall wants air-tight systems before exemptions are given for overseas travellers. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

health

SA to halt overseas arrivals after bungle

By Tim Dornin

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 17:07:23

South Australia has called a halt to granting international travel exemptions on compassionate grounds over the bungled case of a woman from Britain who tested positive to COVID-19.

SA has also backed the introduction of nationally consistent guidelines to handle the arrival and transfer of people from overseas after the woman landed in Adelaide on Sunday and was forced to present herself to authorities when no health officials were there to meet her.

Premier Steven Marshall says he wants to ensure more secure arrangements are in place before allowing any further international travellers into SA in such circumstances.

“I don’t think we should be granting any further exemptions for overseas travel to South Australia until we’ve ironed out this administrative error,” Mr Marshall said on Thursday.

“We’re going to make sure we have air-tight systems going forward before we grant further exemptions for people coming from overseas.”

Before Sunday’s case, 21 other people had come to SA from overseas on compassionate grounds, about half to attend a funeral and the others to visit a dying relative.

The woman from Britain, in her 50s, was granted an exemption to visit her dying father.

She had spent about a week in quarantine in Victoria after arriving in Australia from the UK and had tested negative while in isolation.

She wore a mask while travelling to SA and made herself known to airport authorities and was then escorted out by police.

When tested again, she returned the positive result, becoming the state’s 440th COVID-19 case and the first for almost three weeks.

The woman was returned to quarantine while almost 20 close contacts were ordered to self-isolate.

After initially saying Victorian officials did not tell them when the woman would arrive, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier apologised and said an email had been sent but had been overlooked.

Professor Spurrier said the error had already prompted a review of SA Health processes and she had also spoken to her Victorian counterpart, Brett Sutton.

Together, they intend to raise the issue at a national level.

“Because it’s not just a situation or a problem between South Australia and Victoria, it’s actually a national issue,” she said.

Prof Spurrier also backed the temporary ban on compassionate exemptions.

“We need to just sit back and look at the process and make sure we have it as tight as possible,” she said.

“So let’s halt the process and let’s improve it. But we do need to do it quickly.”

After SA’s initial comments, Professor Sutton said South Australia was told of the woman’s travel details and he had the email to prove it.

“I’m not sure why there is a misunderstanding about having been informed, but that email was sent and South Australian authorities were alerted about the time and flight details,” Prof Sutton said.

