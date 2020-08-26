SA closer to lifting NSW and ACT borders

South Australia is edging closer to dropping COVID-19 border restrictions for people coming from NSW and the ACT.

Premier Steven Marshall says officials are looking carefully at the border issue and the need for people to quarantine for two weeks if they enter SA from those jurisdictions.

He says while there will be no immediate announcement, the border measures could be lifted in September.

“We are very pleased with the good performance of those two jurisdictions,” he said.

“If we continue to see very low levels (of coronavirus infections), it is possible we will remove that requirement for isolation within the next two weeks.”

From Friday, SA will also reintroduce a 40km buffer zone for people living either side of the Victorian border.

That will allow people in those close border communities to move in and out of SA more freely.

The buffer zone was dropped last week, closing SA off to everyone except essential travellers coming from Victoria.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the change was the result of a fall in the number of virus cases in regional areas close to SA and the provision of detailed information about those cases, including their source and the high level of testing.

“I’m very confident it will be safe to go back to having that 40km buffer zone,” Professor Spurrier said.

“That does make life easier for a large number of people.”

In other changes announced on Tuesday, people travelling to SA from Queensland, the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Tasmania who transit through the Sydney or Canberra airports will no longer need to self-isolate for two weeks.

Home gatherings in SA can also increase from 10 people to 50.

The changes came as the state government approved paid pandemic leave for workers forced to isolate or quarantine for two weeks and who don’t have access to sick leave.

The $1500 payments will also be available to anyone who needs to take leave to care for someone required to quarantine.

A separate upfront testing payment of $300 will be available for eligible workers in an identified COVID-19 cluster, who are required to self-isolate while awaiting a coronavirus test.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the scheme provided a financial incentive for casual workers to follow public health advice and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“The last thing we want is for any South Australian to have to make a choice between putting food on the table and protecting the community from possible infection and a potential second wave,” Mr Wade said.

SA reported no new virus infections on Tuesday, leaving the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic at 463.

Only three cases are still considered active.