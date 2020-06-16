SA zoos to reopen as virus measures ease

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
South Australians will be able to visit zoos again later this month. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

SA zoos to reopen as virus measures ease

By Tim Dornin

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 16:03:58

The Adelaide Zoo will reopen next week after state government moved to increase the number of people allowed into large venues under COVID-19 restrictions.

The city zoo will open on June 22 followed by the Monarto Safari Park, east of Adelaide, on June 29. 

The government’s changes on patron numbers take effect from June 19, which effectively allow venues to cater for up to 300 people, so long as they are divided among four groups of no more than 75.

Zoos SA chief executive Elaine Bensted said it had been almost 90 days since the facilities had closed because of the pandemic.

“Naturally, we will have a number of measures in place to ensure everyone’s safety including the necessity to pre-purchase tickets online so that we can keep within the SA Government’s guidelines and monitor the number of visitors on any given day,” she said.

“In addition to helping us manage capacity, this will allow us to easily trace and contact people in the event of a COVID-19 related incident.”

Ms Bensted said social distancing measures would apply throughout the zoo’s outdoor and indoor areas. 

All indoor areas would also comply with the four square metre per person requirements.

There will be sanitising stations, washbasins and bathrooms readily available with thorough cleaning of all public and staff areas.

The decision to reopen the zoos comes ahead of another meeting of the state’s transition committee on Tuesday which will again consider easing further coronavirus measures.

Premier Steven Marshall said the committee was looking at a range of issues affecting the likes of fitness and dance classes and other activities.

“There’s still frustration in regard to the lifting of restrictions but we’re trying to move as quickly as possible,” Mr Marshall said.

“We’re very, very keen to get as many businesses in South Australia up and running. But we’ve got to do it in a safe way.”

The premier said he had also raised with federal authorities the issue of looking again at the four-square-metre density restrictions, particularly as they apply to smaller venues.

He said the density requirement might make some small venues unviable despite them having a better chance to monitor and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

South Australia reported no new virus cases on Monday, leaving its total at 440.

There are no active infections in SA.

Latest sport

rugby league

Raiders apply to return home to Canberra

The Canberra Raiders are working with officials on returning to GIO Stadium as soon as their round-eight clash with St George Illawarra.

soccer

A-League season to resume on July 16

The A-League season will resume on July 16 with Melbourne Victory and Western United to lock horns in a derby at AAMI Stadium.

cricket

Hockley new interim CA boss, Roberts out

Cricket Australia has removed Kevin Roberts as chief executive, naming Nick Hockley interim CEO.

Australian rules football

Betts fed up by racist taunts: AFLPA chief

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says Eddie Betts is sick of being racially abused and has implored all players to do more in the fight against racism.

Australian rules football

Burgoyne call leads to AFL rule change

The AFL has tightened its rules around dangerous tackles to better protect players' heads after Hawthorn's Shaun Burgoyne escaped suspension for a sling tackle.

news

politics

Women's jobs hit hardest in virus losses

New data lays bare the hit on women's employment from the coronavirus pandemic as the number of new cases continues to dwindle.

sport

rugby league

Raiders apply to return home to Canberra

The Canberra Raiders are working with officials on returning to GIO Stadium as soon as their round-eight clash with St George Illawarra.

world

homicide

Family wants justice over Atlanta shooting

The shooting of a black man by white police officers in Atlanta, Georgia, has boosted calls for police reforms in the US.