Saints coach fears for AFL ball hunters

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten fears for the future of the AFL’s ball hunters.

In the past two rounds, umpires have been awarding more holding the ball decisions in a bid to ease congestion.

But Ratten fears an over-correction could change the fabric of the sport.

“Sometimes it would be pretty hard to be a ball player and try and put your hands on it,” he said after the Saints’ 23-point win against Adelaide on Monday night.

“We have to be careful here that … we haven’t got players just sitting there waiting to tackle players.

“That is not how we want to play the game.

“It’s a fine line. And you have got to be given some sort of chance to get rid of it (the ball).”

Ratten said the Saints and other clubs had little choice but to adapt.

“We will just try and play,” he said.

“If it gets a bit tougher and they’re hotter on it, we will try and adjust as quickly as we can.”

After sinking the winless Crows, St Kilda jumped to sixth on the ladder with four wins and three losses.

But Ratten noted their next assignment: a return to Adelaide on Saturday night to play ladder-leaders Port Adelaide, when St Kilda recruits Paddy Ryder and Dougal Howard come up against their old teammates.

“They (Port) are playing pretty well … it will be a huge challenge,” he said.

“Some old teammates will be getting to see each other again in Paddy and Dougal so the crowd will be hostile.”

The Saints opted against remaining in Adelaide, instead returning to their Queensland hub on Tuesday before a game-day flight to Adelaide on Saturday.