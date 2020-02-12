Sampieri jailed for life over Kogarah rape

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Anthony Sampieri has been jailed for raping a seven-year-old girl inside a Sydney dance studio. Image by (AAP Image/Angela Brkic)

crime, law and justice

Sampieri jailed for life over Kogarah rape

By Dominica Sanda

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 12:54:59

Sydney man Anthony Sampieri, who bound and raped a seven-year-old girl inside a Kogarah dance studio, has been sentenced to life in jail.

The 56-year-old, who pleaded guilty to 10 charges related to the attack including three counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, was sentenced in Downing Centre District Court on Wednesday.

Sampieri also admitted charges related to sexually explicit and harassing phone calls he made to women in the months before the Kogarah attack.

In handing down his sentence, Acting Judge Paul Conlon said he agreed with the Crown that the November 2018 attack can “only be described as any parent’s worst nightmare”.

He sentenced Sampieri to life in jail with no non-parole period.

Sampieri – on parole at the time for a rape in Wollongong – raped, punched and bound the seven-year-old in the toilets after consuming the drug ice.

The court heard the girl was detained for up to 50 minutes and Judge Conlon said it would have been “terrifying” for the victim, who would have had “grave fears” for her safety.

“The offender demonstrated a callous disregard for the child,” he said.

Judge Conlon added that Sampieri subjected the young girl to sexual abuse of the “most horrifying and degrading kind”.

Sampieri had admitted he said he was in such a state of sexual excitement by the time he was in the dance studio facility, he would have attacked anyone who had walked in.

“Using crystal meth, I believe that led me to what I did,” Sampieri told a sentence hearing last week.

Judge Conlon described mechanic Nick Gilio as brave for confronting the knife-wielding Sampieri after he found the girl in the toilets after the attack. Gilio suffered several large cuts to the back of his head, neck and abdomen.

“The victim, the family … the whole community are indebted to the courage you displayed,” he said.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Sampieri jailed for life over Kogarah rape

Anthony Sampieri has been jailed for life for the rape of a seven-year-old girl inside a Sydney dance studio.

crime

Show ride reopened days after fatal fall

The carnival ride at the centre of a court case over a six-year-old Victorian boy's death at the 2017 Rye Easter Carnival is still allowed to operate.

crime, law and justice

Vic ex-teacher jailed for sex crimes

A Melbourne man who formerly taught at a prestigious school has been jailed for historical sex crimes.

weather

Ausgrid seeks army help after NSW storms

Emergency authorities are advising NSW residents and businesses to prepare for more rainfall, while energy provider Ausgrid wants the army to help clear debris.

politics

Nationals leader suffers damaging leak

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack is under pressure again, this time over a text message leaked to a Queensland newspaper.

news

crime

Show ride reopened days after fatal fall

The carnival ride at the centre of a court case over a six-year-old Victorian boy's death at the 2017 Rye Easter Carnival is still allowed to operate.

sport

Australian rules football

Ryder ready for Saints AFL pre-season tilt

Former Port Adelaide star Paddy Ryder will be a headline act when St Kilda unleash their string of new recruits during the AFL pre-season series this month.

world

politics

Sanders leads, Biden lags in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders has taken an early lead in New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary, with early results showing him at almost 29 per cent.