Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is the frontrunner to challenge Donald Trump. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

Sanders leads pack as Super Tuesday starts

By John Whitesides

March 4, 2020

2020-03-04 02:51:39

Bernie Sanders has looked to take command of the Democratic presidential race as voting on the campaign’s biggest day got under way.

Sanders’ top rival Joe Biden is aiming to gain ground by muscling aside upstart Michael Bloomberg and consolidating moderate support.

In Super Tuesday contests across 14 states, from tiny Maine in the east to the delegate-rich prize of California in the west, the Democratic battle to find a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 election becomes a national competition for the first time.

The rush of primary elections could provide some clarity at last in a muddled White House race that has seen several candidates rise and fall, leaving many Democratic voters torn and uncertain.

Sanders, the frontrunner and a progressive senator from Vermont, hopes to take a huge step toward the nomination on Super Tuesday.

More than one-third of the delegates who will pick the eventual nominee in July are up for grabs.

But Biden has emerged as Sanders’ top threat. 

The former vice president’s big win in South Carolina on Saturday generated a flood of endorsements from party officials worried that Sanders’ democratic socialist proposals to restructure the economy would doom the party in November.

Biden gained fresh momentum on the eve of Super Tuesday as moderate presidential rivals Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, endorsed him after withdrawing from the race.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar endorsed Biden at rallies in Dallas on Monday.

Virginia software engineer Peter Victoratos, 23, decided on Monday night to vote for Biden. 

He said the endorsements of Biden by some of his rivals helped him make up his mind.

“I like them all,” he said.

Biden’s goal on Tuesday will be to stay within reach of Sanders in delegates, giving him a chance to make up ground as the race moves on.

Tennessee is one of the Super Tuesday states where Biden hopes to do well. 

But a powerful, deadly tornado in the Nashville area delayed the opening of polls there by an hour, and forced officials to relocate some polling locations.

Billionaire former New York mayor Bloomberg remains a wild card as he joins the competition for the first time. 

The moderate skipped the first four contests and spent more than half a billion dollars of his own money to bombard Super Tuesday and later voting states with ads, but has seen his poll numbers slip after a poor first debate.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a progressive ally of Sanders, also remains in the running and could score a victory in her home state of Massachusetts. 

Opinion polls show her trailing in other states, leaving her campaign hopes uncertain.

The pace of the Democratic race begins to accelerate after Super Tuesday, with 11 more states voting by the end of March. 

By then, nearly two-thirds of the total delegates will have been allotted.

The last polls will close in California at 8pm local time (3pm Wednesday AEDT).

