Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sanofi's CEO apologised after saying the US would get first access to any COVID-19 vaccine it made. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all

By Jean-Stéphane Brosse and Susan Heavey

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 15:33:10

France says the world’s nations will have equal access to any coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi after the chief executive suggested that Americans would likely be the first in line.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an interview, said he hoped any vaccine developed would be shared worldwide.

“I hope that we will all collectively find a way to produce this at high volume to get it all across the world and make sure that every citizen that needs access to a vaccine can get it as quickly as possible,” the top US diplomat told Israel’s Kan 11 News during a trip there.

Scientists are rushing to find treatments and vaccines for a disease that has killed nearly 300,000 people worldwide.

“A vaccine against COVID-19 should be a public good for the world,” French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday, adding “equal access of all” was “non-negotiable”.

He spoke after Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson told Bloomberg News on Wednesday: “The US government has the right to the largest preorder because it’s invested in taking the risk.”

He apologised on Thursday and said it was vital that any coronavirus vaccine reached all regions.

Hudson will meet French President Emmanuel Macron next week. Macron was upset with Hudson’s earlier comments, an Elysee official said.

Hudson has been critical of Europe’s capacity to develop and manufacture a vaccine for months. He has called for a European version of the US agency that is helping Sanofi develop its vaccine.

World leaders in April pledged to accelerate their work on COVID-19 but the United States did not take part.

The United States also ignored a pledge last week by world leaders and organisations to spend $US8 billion ($A12 billion) to manufacture and distribute a possible vaccine and treatments.

More than 90 vaccines are being developed globally, with eight in the clinical trial phase, but experts say the process could take years and may not happen at all.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL teams denied one-referee scrimmage

Coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions mean NRL teams won't have the benefit of scrimmages under the new referee system before the season returns on May 28.

Australian rules football

AFL boss outlines COVID-19 testing regime

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has received a daily log of COVID-19 test results, with more than 1200 players and officials producing negative results.

rugby league

NRL clubs expect flexible draw next week

The NRL are expected to offer flexibility on where games will be staged when the rest of the draw is released next week.

motor racing

McLaren: Ricciardo always our No.1 choice

McLaren's team boss Zak Brown said the team's new Australian recruit for next season, Daniel Ricciardo, was always their No.1 choice.

rugby union

New RA chairman wants to see faster rugby

Rugby Australia chairman-elect Hamish McLennan expects to run a lean organisation and wants to see the game get a bit quicker.

news

health

Three new NSW virus cases as bars reopen

People have started returning to pubs, cafes and bars following the easing of some COVID-19 restrictions in NSW, while the state has recorded three new cases.

sport

rugby league

NRL teams denied one-referee scrimmage

Coronavirus-enforced travel restrictions mean NRL teams won't have the benefit of scrimmages under the new referee system before the season returns on May 28.

world

virus diseases

Public warned as virus restrictions ease

WHO representative Hans Kluge has urged caution, saying "the personal behaviour of each of us will determine the behaviour of the virus".