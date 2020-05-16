Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all

France says the world’s nations will have equal access to any coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi after the chief executive suggested that Americans would likely be the first in line.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an interview, said he hoped any vaccine developed would be shared worldwide.

“I hope that we will all collectively find a way to produce this at high volume to get it all across the world and make sure that every citizen that needs access to a vaccine can get it as quickly as possible,” the top US diplomat told Israel’s Kan 11 News during a trip there.

Scientists are rushing to find treatments and vaccines for a disease that has killed nearly 300,000 people worldwide.

“A vaccine against COVID-19 should be a public good for the world,” French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday, adding “equal access of all” was “non-negotiable”.

He spoke after Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson told Bloomberg News on Wednesday: “The US government has the right to the largest preorder because it’s invested in taking the risk.”

He apologised on Thursday and said it was vital that any coronavirus vaccine reached all regions.

Hudson will meet French President Emmanuel Macron next week. Macron was upset with Hudson’s earlier comments, an Elysee official said.

Hudson has been critical of Europe’s capacity to develop and manufacture a vaccine for months. He has called for a European version of the US agency that is helping Sanofi develop its vaccine.

World leaders in April pledged to accelerate their work on COVID-19 but the United States did not take part.

The United States also ignored a pledge last week by world leaders and organisations to spend $US8 billion ($A12 billion) to manufacture and distribute a possible vaccine and treatments.

More than 90 vaccines are being developed globally, with eight in the clinical trial phase, but experts say the process could take years and may not happen at all.