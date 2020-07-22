Discover Australian Associated Press

Santos expects to take impairments worth up to $1.1 billion after a fall in oil prices. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Santos flags $1.1b impairments

By AAP

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 10:06:54

Santos will book non-cash impairments of up to $US800 million ($A1.1 billion), joining a number of global energy majors forced to write down assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil prices.

The oil and gas producer expects to record non-cash charges of between $US700 million ($A997 million) and $US800 million ($A1.1 billion)in its 2020 interim results.

Most of the impairment charges relate to Santos’ Gladstone Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in its Cooper basin fields in Queensland, owing to a more than 10 per cent reduction in the company’s long-term oil price assumption.

Energy companies have been forced to write down assets or delay funding after crude prices collapsed this year owing to a breakdown in talks between Russia and Saudi Arabia and demand destruction caused by coronavirus-led restrictions.

Woodside Petroleum last week warned of a $US4.37 billion hit to its first-half results, following global oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell’s announcements of huge impairments on their assets.

Adelaide-based Santos said it had sufficient debt headroom and was not under threat at “current oil prices for a number of years”, adding that the impairments will have no impact on its reserves.

Santos is set to report its first-half results on August 20.

