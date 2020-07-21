Santos flags $1.1b impairments

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Santos expects to take impairments worth up to $1.1 billion after a fall in oil prices. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

energy and resource

Santos flags $1.1b impairments

By AAP

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 10:06:54

Santos will book non-cash impairments of up to $US800 million ($A1.1 billion), joining a number of global energy majors forced to write down assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil prices.

The oil and gas producer expects to record non-cash charges of between $US700 million ($A997 million) and $US800 million ($A1.1 billion)in its 2020 interim results.

Most of the impairment charges relate to Santos’ Gladstone Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project in its Cooper basin fields in Queensland, owing to a more than 10 per cent reduction in the company’s long-term oil price assumption.

Energy companies have been forced to write down assets or delay funding after crude prices collapsed this year owing to a breakdown in talks between Russia and Saudi Arabia and demand destruction caused by coronavirus-led restrictions.

Woodside Petroleum last week warned of a $US4.37 billion hit to its first-half results, following global oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell’s announcements of huge impairments on their assets.

Adelaide-based Santos said it had sufficient debt headroom and was not under threat at “current oil prices for a number of years”, adding that the impairments will have no impact on its reserves.

Santos is set to report its first-half results on August 20.

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys mull over Green's NRL replacement

North Queensland's Peter Parr says the NRL club is mulling over whether to opt for another rookie coach or an experienced mentor to replace Paul Green.

figure Skating

Olympic skater fell to her death: Ex-coach

The ex-coach of Australian Olympic ice skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya says the 20-year-old, who died on Saturday, fell from a sixth-floor window in Russia.

cricket

ICC postpones T20 World Cup in Australia

This year's men's T20 World Cup in Australia has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council has announced.

Australian rules football

Saints coach fears for AFL ball hunters

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten says a freshly hot interpretation of holding the ball could change the fabric of the AFL.

Australian rules football

Crows hit AFL lows with loss to Saints

St Kilda defeated Adelaide by 23 points in Monday night's AFL game at Adelaide Oval.

news

health

Three deaths and 374 new Vic COVID cases

Victoria has recorded 374 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths, taking the national death toll to 126.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys mull over Green's NRL replacement

North Queensland's Peter Parr says the NRL club is mulling over whether to opt for another rookie coach or an experienced mentor to replace Paul Green.

world

earnings

Oil Search revenue drops on weak prices

A sharp fall in oil and gas prices amid the coronavirus pandemic has taken 30 per cent off Oil Search's revenue in the second quarter.