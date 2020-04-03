Santos scuttles emissions target vote

Environmentally-minded shareholders have failed to impose carbon emission reductions on oil and gas producer Santos at its annual general meeting.

Shareholders representing the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility on Friday proposed reduction targets aligned with the international Paris Agreement on climate change of 2016.

However chairman Keith Spence told the meeting the required 75 per cent of shareholders did not support the first of these proposals, so there was no need to vote on the remainder.

Shareholders were not able to attend the meeting, which was webcast frpm Adelaide, due to precautions about the coronavirus.