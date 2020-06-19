Discover Australian Associated Press

Adelaide rivals Port and the Crows could avoid spending the next three weeks in a Queensland hub. Image by (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

Australian rules football

SA’s AFL clubs could avoid Queensland hub

By Steve Larkin

June 19, 2020

2020-06-19 13:15:04

South Australia’s AFL clubs may avoid having to spend three weeks in a Queensland hub due to a change in SA’s travel protocols.

The SA government on Friday announced that people travelling from Queensland to SA will no longer have to spend 14 days in self-isolation.

The move potentially opens up the chances of Port Adelaide and Adelaide Crows returning to their home state between games.

Both SA clubs will play their next three games in Queensland, regardless of any change to the travel restrictions.

The SA government decision came moments before Port departed for the Gold Coast, where they will play Fremantle on Sunday.

The Crows will travel on Saturday ahead of their Sunday fixture against the Suns.

The government’s announcement caught Port coach Ken Hinkley by surprise.

But Hinkley says his club remains prepared to spend the next three weeks at a Gold Coast golf resort, which they will share with the Crows.

“For us, it’s pretty simple: we’re going up there with some certainty in our own minds that we’re going up for three games,” Hinkley told reporters.

“And we’re going up there to play well in those three games.

“We’re not going to get distracted by anything other than we’re preparing to play footy.

“All the other stuff will take care of itself, as it has done through this pandemic.

“I’m not interested in what may or may not be. I’m interested in going up there to play footy and that’s all I can worry about.”

The Crows play the Suns at Metricon Stadium before, hours later, the Power meet Fremantle at the same venue.

While crowds of up to 2000 spectators would be allowed into Sunday’s opening game, only 300 will be permitted into Port’s game as the venue can’t be completely cleaned between matches.

The Power and Dockers have opened up those 300 tickets to their club members living on the Gold Coast.

The following weekend, Port will play a nominal home game against West Coast at Metricon Stadium with the Crows meeting Brisbane at the Gabba.

The week after, Brisbane will host Port and the Crows will play Fremantle.

Both WA clubs, West Coast and Fremantle, are staying in a Gold Coast hub but WA’s government has yet to open its borders, meaning the clubs are resigned to staying in Queensland until the end of round four.

