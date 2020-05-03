Discover Australian Associated Press

A Flinders University analysis has painted a grim picture of South Australia's economic prospects. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA’s economic pain from COVID-19: report

By AAP

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 12:40:27

The COVID-19 pandemic will impact South Australia’s economy and jobs until 2024, with double-digit unemployment, a plunge in Gross State Product and a slow recovery predicted in a new report.

Flinders University’s analysis of the effect of the virus suggested stimulus packages, like JobKeeper and JobSeeker, would be needed longer than the expected six months. 

The report found unemployment was predicted to more than double from 52,000 to 117,000 in the current quarter, with its peak expected to reach 13.3 per cent. 

The jobless rate is expected to remain above 10 per cent at the end of 2023.

The analysis also found the state’s direct economic losses totalled almost $5.1billion.

Export earnings would fall by 18 per cent for interstate and 23 per cent for overseas products.

SA’s totalled value across all industries, or Gross State Product, for the quarter was 14.8 per cent lower than normal and there would be a slow recovery.

The Director of Flinders University’s Australian Industrial Transformation Institute John Spoehr said the outlook was grim and there was “no way of sugar-coating” it.

“Our state is facing this crisis from a base of underperformance relative to other states, with lower GSP and lower employment growth than the nation as a whole,” he said.

Professor Spoehr said retail, education and training, and accommodation and food services were among the sectors most affected. 

“Their losses far outweighed the growth experienced in other sectors such as hospitals, health care and telecommunications.”

He said the state’s bold action and earlier emergence from the health crisis was an advantage, but considerable investment and stimulus would be fundamental to durable recovery. 

