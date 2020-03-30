Number of SA schools, child care to close

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
SA chief medical officer Nicola Spurrier said the closures would reduce unnecessary travel. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Number of SA schools, child care to close

By Emily Cosenza

March 30, 2020

2020-03-30 20:16:26

Schools, preschools and childcare centres will be closed north of Adelaide in a bid to reduce unnecessary travel after a number of coronavirus cases were linked to the area.

SA Health advised the Education Department to close the facilities in Tanunda, Nuriootpa, Williamstown, Angaston and Lyndoch in the Barossa Valley as of Monday.

SA Health chief medical officer Nicola Spurrier said although schools were not at risk, it was a way of reducing unnecessary travel. Principals and childcare directors have been notified and were contacting parents and staff.

She urged South Australians to avoid travelling to and from the area and said people who visited those towns from March 14 and had developed symptoms must self-isolate and get tested.

“I’m confident with all of the measures put in place, along with my request for people not to travel into this area, that we will get on top of this,” Dr Spurrier said.

When asked about the Barossa Valley on Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said state jurisdictions can take whatever further actions they think are necessary.

Chief Health Officer claimed that localised restrictions were a weapon to hold in if reserve if there is a very localised but growing community outbreak.

“Many of us may have visited them and you can set up cordons around those sorts of places and stop people coming in and out,” Mr Morrison said.

SA now has 299 confirmed cases, including just four cases of community transmission, with an extra 12 reported on Sunday.

Of those twelve, seven were linked to the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Six people are in intensive care with four of those listed as critical.

Dr Spurrier urged anyone living in the areas of concern to work from home if possible.

A dedicated clinic will also open in Tanunda on Monday.

Meanwhile, a holiday park with 60-self contained units will be used to care for some coronavirus patients to ease the burden on local hospitals.

Nurses and specialists from the Flinders Medical Centre will review isolated patients, and increase clinical surveillance and support for them and their families at the Marion Holiday Park.

The park’s units are self-contained with kitchens, bathrooms and open areas.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the initiative would support local jobs, provide medical care and accommodation for patients, and ease the pressure on hospitals when the peak hits.

Southern Adelaide Local Health Network chief operating officer David Morris said using the park would help people with a lack of accommodation and those in shared living arrangements.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL players want guaranteed super funds

The missing $10 million in retirement funds was a concern for NRL players, according to RLPA chief executive Clint Newton.

rugby league

NRL clubs to get $2.5m to survive crisis

The ARL Commission has told NRL clubs they will get just $2.5 million each to survive the coronavirus crisis should the entire season be wiped out.

rugby union

Rugby Aust boss takes 50 per cent pay cut

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle is taking a 50 per cent pay cut and has foreshadowed cuts in other areas as she prepares to meet the players' union tomorrow,

sport

ASADA staff test positive to coronavirus

Two staffers at the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) have tested positive to the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

AFL secures huge lifeline from banks

The AFL has secured a lifeline from banks which will allow it to continue operating through the coronavirus crisis and potentially save clubs from extinction.

news

health

Bans, billions rolled out to combat virus

Public gatherings have been limited to two people and experts have warned it's no time to relax restrictions, as the government releases a wage subsidy program.

sport

rugby league

NRL players want guaranteed super funds

The missing $10 million in retirement funds was a concern for NRL players, according to RLPA chief executive Clint Newton.

world

epidemic and plague

Expert foresees up to 200K US virus deaths

The United States will likely end up with millions of coronavirus cases, a top health official has warned, as over 720,000 infections were reported globally.