‘Savage’ Vic mum killer jailed for life

A savage killer who stabbed a Melbourne mum to death three months after brutally attacking an elderly widow has been jailed for life.

Scott Alan Murdoch admitted stabbing mother-of-three Kylie Blackwood in a “ferocious” murder and leaving Ilona Prohaska seriously injured in 2013.

“Your actions left a path of devastation across many lives,” Victorian Supreme Court Justice Jane Dixon said when sentencing him on Thursday.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to life behind bars for the crimes, but will be eligible for parole in 36 years.

“After six-and-a-half years we have some closure, but it does not bring our daughter back,” Ms Blackwood’s family said of the decision.

“We hope that the parole system will be more accountable for whom they release in the future.”

Murdoch’s victims were attacked while he was on parole for an assault on another woman at her home in 2006. She was also stabbed and beaten.

“Each victim was caught off guard by the intrusion and had no chance of escaping your cowardly attack,” Justice Dixon said.

Ms Blackwood was home alone in Pakenham when Murdoch snuck inside and stabbed her more than a dozen times in her head, neck and chest in August 2013. He stole her bank card and cash from her purse.

“The savage murder of Kylie Blackwood deprived her of the precious gift of life,” Justice Dixon told Murdoch.

Ms Blackwood’s twin daughters discovered their mum’s body on the couch after she failed to pick them up from school.

They were left “irrevocably scarred” and still battled nightmares and flashbacks, the justice said.

“It was a crime that sent shock waves through the community,” she said.

Three months before the killing, Murdoch attacked 73-year-old Ilona Prohaska at her Endeavour Hills home.

He rang the doorbell and kicked it open when Ms Prohaska came to the door, knocking the widow to the ground and pulling off her medical alarm.

Murdoch forced his victim to get cash and demanded she give him the pin number to her cards, threatening to kill her if the code was wrong.

He took the frail woman to a basement and stabbed her in the neck. Despite severe injuries, Ms Prohaska was able to crawl to her alarm and get help.

Shortly after leaving the widow for dead, Murdoch withdrew money from a bank account and met with his parole officer.

Now 80, Ms Prohaska was “happy” with the sentence.

The killer was tied to both crimes after homicide detectives matched DNA found on Ms Blackwood’s jeans to samples found on Ms Prohaska’s jumper.

The day a jury was to be empanelled last year, Murdoch pleaded guilty to murder and intentionally causing serious injury.

Justice Dixon noted Murdoch’s lawyer conceded the attacks were not “wholly motivated by theft”, but the real motive remained obscure.

In handing down her sentence, she took into account Murdoch’s age, diabetes and borderline personality disorder but found he was a poor prospect for rehabilitation.

Murdoch will be 78 before being eligible for parole.