The NRL return of Sonny Bill Williams has Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco excited. Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

SBW will make me a better player: Tedesco

By Darren Walton

August 2, 2020

2020-08-02 14:53:22

Even the world’s best rugby league player can’t wait to run off Sonny Bill Williams.

Reigning Dally M Medallist James Tedesco believes Williams’ return to the Sydney Roosters will inspire every single player as Trent Robinson’s back-to-back premiers eye the first NRL title hat-trick.

Williams – who is three days into his fortnight of mandatory quarantine – is tipped to make his first appearance for the Roosters since the 2014 preliminary final in the round-17 grand final rematch with Canberra in the national capital.

But Tedesco is convinced the dual international will have a significant impact at Bondi Junction well before then.

“He brings a lot of experience and the calibre of player he is he’ll be awesome to work with,” Tedesco said.

“We all know from just sniffing around him that there’ll be opportunities from his offloads and powerful running.

“So it’s really exciting.”

Tedesco has no doubts Williams’ presence alone will improve the Roosters, having recalled the New Zealand superstar popping in for a club training session a few years ago after leaving the NRL for another stint in rugby.

“Everyone was in awe of him and he’s still got that aura about him, how good a player he is and how professional he is, the way he holds himself and talks and presents himself,” Tedesco said.

“It’ll be great to see how he prepares for games. We’ve all heard how professional he is and what a player he is so it’ll be awesome to be involved with him.

“Hopefully he’ll definitely lift a lot of our guys.”

Tedesco picked up just about every major individual gong last year but the Test fullback hopes Williams can take his scintillating game to even greater heights.

“We don’t really have much second phase at the moment and that’s Sonny’s strength,” he said.

“We all know how good a player he can be so I’m hoping we can bring the best out of him here at the Roosters and I know he can make me a better player and hopefully I can do that for him too.”

The arrival of Williams is well timed with the Roosters in the midst of a season flat spot while dealing with an injury crisis.

Six players from last year’s grand final line-up are sidelined, while calf injuries to Josh Morris and Jared Waerea-Hargraves added to the woes.

Tedesco, though, warned fans not to expect Williams to be the Roosters’ saviour.

“It’s not just about one player,” Tedsco said.

“It’s not really like he can save us, save the world.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on and Sonny’s not going to come in and save all that.

“He’ll obviously create a lot for us and be a big boost for us but as a team we need to get better and hopefully by the next few weeks we get a few troops back and we start hitting our straps.”

