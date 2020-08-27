Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Jerry Falwell Jr's endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory. Image by AP PHOTO

Education

Scandal-hit Falwell says he’s quit uni

By Sarah Rankin and Elana Schor

August 27, 2020

2020-08-27 08:12:26

Jerry Falwell Jr has announced his resignation as head of evangelical Liberty University amid conflicting claims about a sexual relationship his wife had with a younger business partner.

Falwell confirmed his departure to the Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

He exit marks a precipitous fall from power for a once towering force in the US evangelical Christian movement whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory. The Lynchburg, Virginia, university was founded by Falwell’s late father. His son became head in 2007.

According to the school, he initially offered to resign on Monday, hours after Reuters published an interview with a man who said he had had a years-long sexual relationship with Becki Falwell and Jerry Falwell took part in some of the liaisons as a voyeur.

Falwell told the Associated Press he resigned only because “I don’t want something my wife did to harm the school I’ve spent my whole life building”. “I never broke a single rule that applies to staff members at Liberty,” he said.

Becki Falwell also spoke with AP, saying she and her husband “have the strongest relationship and Jerry is the most forgiving person I’ve ever met”. “It’s a shame that Christians can’t give us the same forgiveness that Christ gave us.”

Falwell, 58, had already been on leave since earlier this month after alumni recoiled at a photo he posted on social media that showed him with his pants unzipped, stomach exposed and arm high around the waist of his wife’s pregnant assistant. Falwell has said the photo was taken at a costume party during a family holiday.

The latest controversy began to unfold late on Sunday, when The Washington Examiner published a statement from Falwell disclosing his wife had had an extramarital affair. It said the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship “to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies”.

On Monday, Reuters published Giancarlo Granda’s account of the relationship, including what the news agency said was an audio recording of a phone call between the Falwells and Granda.

Granda denied any such trying to extort the couple, saying he was seeking to negotiate a buyout from a business arrangement he says he had with them.

AP/Reuters

Latest sport

boxing

Tszyu makes own name in dominant Horn win

Tim Tszyu has stopped Jeff Horn after eight dominant rounds in their super welterweight fight in Townsville to remain undefeated.

cricket

Australia begin 2023 World Cup planning

Australia's planning for the 2023 World Cup will begin in England next month, and at the very same Manchester ground their campaign fell apart last year.

soccer

Sydney take the glory to reach A-League GF

Sydney FC's A-League title defence remains intact after a 2-0 win over Perth Glory set up a grand final showdown with Melbourne City.

soccer

City end United dream to reach A-League GF

A decade after their debut, Melbourne City are into their first A-League grand final but they needed all their quality to see off Western United.

rugby union

Hooper to play six months in Japan rugby

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper will take up an overseas playing opportunity for the first six months of 2021 but will return for Test action later that year.

news

road accident

Chaos on Sydney Harbour Bridge after crash

Traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge has come to a standstill after a multi-vehicle crash blocked all northbound and some southbound lanes.

sport

boxing

Tszyu makes own name in dominant Horn win

Tim Tszyu has stopped Jeff Horn after eight dominant rounds in their super welterweight fight in Townsville to remain undefeated.

world

virus diseases

US virus cases decline, India cases surge

Official coronavirus statistics indicate a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in the United States and an increase in infections in India.