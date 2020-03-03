Scandal surrounding ‘sports rorts’ deepens

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The sports grants saga deepened after revelations in Senate estimates hearings. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Scandal surrounding ‘sports rorts’ deepens

By Katina Curtis and Daniel McCulloch

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 11:50:35

Labor has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of being deeply embroiled in the sports grants saga after revelations the federal government was still tinkering with the list of projects hours after the 2019 election was called.

The list of sports grants changed more than three hours after a final, approved version was sent to Sport Australia.

One version of the list of approved projects was sent from the office of then-sports minister Bridget McKenzie to Sport Australia at 8.46am on April 11.

That list had one project removed and another added compared with a version Senator McKenzie sent to the prime minister’s office on April 10.

Another version – with another project removed and nine more added – was sent from Senator McKenzie’s office to the prime minister’s office after she had sent the list to Sport Australia on the morning of April 11.

“The final version of the spreadsheet was circulated to Sport Australia at 12.43pm,” Brian Boyd from the Australian National Audit Office told a Senate estimates hearing on Monday night.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says these further details show the prime minister is now directly embroiled in the affair.

“It is the most direct involvement of a prime minister in a scandal that I have seen,” he told a meeting of Labor MPs on Tuesday morning.

Mr Morrison has repeatedly insisted his office’s involvement was limited to passing along “representations” on behalf of projects seeking grants.

He has also said it didn’t matter when the final list of projects was sent to Sport Australia because the approval brief was dated April 4.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann told Senate hearings on Monday and again on Tuesday that Senator McKenzie had given him “unequivocal reassurance” that she had signed the brief on April 4.

Mr Albanese said that couldn’t possibly be true.

“You can’t spin this, Morrison just lies,” he told MPs.

“It is not conceivable when he gave answers last week that he didn’t know these facts.”

The timeline is significant because the government entered caretaker mode at 8.29am on April 11, when Mr Morrison called the election.

After that time, the government is supposed to avoid making major policy decisions or entering major contracts.

Latest news

communicable diseases

Australia weighs new virus travel bans

The government has flagged bold new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus after Australia recorded its first two cases of person-to-person transmission.

disaster and accident

Tenth Qld virus case a student from China

A tenth Queensland coronavirus case has been confirmed as a 20-year-old student from China who spent two weeks in Dubai before entering the country.

politics

Scandal surrounding 'sports rorts' deepens

The national audit office has revealed yet another version of the spreadsheet used in the so-called sports rorts saga was sent the day the election was called.

health

People on Dubai flight should isolate

NSW Health is urging passengers sitting near a coronavirus-infected woman aboard a Sydney-bound Qatar flight last week to isolate themselves from others.

virus diseases

Virus gate open in Australia: experts

Australian health officials have admitted the coronavirus gate is now open, and there's no way to prevent the arrival of new cases.

news

communicable diseases

Australia weighs new virus travel bans

The government has flagged bold new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus after Australia recorded its first two cases of person-to-person transmission.

sport

cricket

Perry ruled out for rest of T20 World Cup

Australian star Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup with a hamstring injury.

world

politics

Klobuchar, Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

Democrats Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have ended their presidential campaigns and will endorse rival Joe Biden, the former vice president.