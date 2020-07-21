Three deaths and 374 new Vic COVID cases

Three women have died of coronavirus and another 374 Victorians have tested positive to the disease.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the women aged in their 80s, 90s and 100s died overnight, bringing the number of deaths in the state to 42 and the national toll to 126.

One of the women was an aged care resident.

There are now 3078 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 174 people in hospital, 36 of whom are receiving intensive care.

“It’s always challenging to analyse any one day’s results, you’d like to see numbers coming down,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, we’re not seeing the doubling and doubling again.

“So what that says to me, and I’m sure the chief health officer can speak to this in more detail, is that the sorts of measures we have put in place are having a direct impact.”

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said community transmission did appear to be heading down.

“We have seen some stabilisation in some postcodes especially the postcodes where there have been restrictions for a long period of time,” Professor Sutton told reporters.

“That’s encouraging.

“There are other postcodes where the restrictions for stage three have been in place for almost two weeks, but that’s not as long as the some of the other postcodes are destabilising, so I’m still hopeful that we can see some levelling off in decreasing numbers in those areas.”