Schumann calls for respect for his song

Singer-songwriter, John Schumann has urged fellow performers, satirists and digital media users not to use one of his best-known hits to parody the coronavirus pandemic.

Schumann said he was recently alerted to a COVID-19 parody of his song I Was Only 19, which tells the story of a teenager going off to the Vietnam War, and had since learned there were a number in circulation on the internet.

He was also disappointed to find out that two mainstream media organisations had broadcast parodies in recent days.

“People who know me know that I have a pretty robust sense of humour. I can be self-deprecatory and I’ve been known to do a few parodies myself,” he said.

“However, there is always a bit of sensitivity around parodies of 19.”

Schumann said he had always “protected” the song as a gesture of respect to those it was written about, Australia’s Vietnam veterans.

He said those veterans were now elderly, many with compromised health.

“Many ADF members return from service with health issues. Vietnam veterans, particularly, are susceptible to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“Plenty of veterans, particularly Vietnam vets, will be in the firing line.”

Schumann said he had contacted the person responsible for the first parody who had since apologised and removed it from the internet.

The parody had also been removed from a TV network’s Facebook page.

“The encouraging thing is that once people pause and reflect, they usually get it and quickly go about making amends,” he said.