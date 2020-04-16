Discover Australian Associated Press

The federal government is extending $150m in funding to find ways to protect the Great Barrier Reef. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Scientists get $150m for reef protection

By Rebecca Gredley

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 16:33:21

Spraying microscopic saltwater droplets into clouds and freezing coral larvae are among ways being eyed to protect the Great Barrier Reef from climate change.

After a two-year feasibility study, 160 protection concepts have been whittled down to 43 that now enter a five-year research and development phase.

The projects will receive $100 million of federal government funding through the Great Barrier Reef Foundation which has been given more than $440 million.

The foundation has five years to match the $100 million of funding through private donations, although efforts may be hampered this year because of coronavirus.

A further $50 million will be put towards research and development by a consortium including science bodies and several universities.

One of the methods being tried out is looking at ways to collect and freeze coral larvae to be used in coral seeding all year round.

Scientists will also test a cloud brightening technique, which aims to shade and cool large areas of the reef at risk of bleaching, by spraying microscopic saltwater droplets into clouds to make them more reflective.

Global emissions must also decrease for the methods to have an impact.

Australian Institute of Marine Science chief Paul Hardisty said modelling has shown the reef’s best bet is if the Paris emissions reduction targets are met and three or four protection methods are used together.

“The reef could, in thirty years, be better than it is now,” he told reporters. 

“There’s so much work that needs to be done and that’s why we need to get on with it, because every year that goes by it gets tougher.

“We recognise that it’s a race against time.”

Environment Minister Sussan Ley says the research could help the reef recover from bleaching.

The reef is in the midst of its third coral bleaching event in five years.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority last year warned the outlook for the reef was very poor and would not improve unless global action was taken to address climate change.

