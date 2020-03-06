Scorpion venom hope for arthritis

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A protein found in scorpion venom could help arthritis sufferers. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Scorpion venom hope for arthritis

By Nilima Marshall

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 11:55:06

A protein present in scorpion venom could help mitigate the harmful side effects of steroids used to treat arthritis, scientists say.

Researchers in the US have found this protein rapidly accumulates in joint cartilages, including the knees, ankles, hips, shoulders, and spinal discs, when administered on mice.

The team combined these proteins, known as cystine-dense peptides (CDPs), with a steroid normally used to treat rheumatoid arthritis to create a “drug delivery system” that targeted only the joints and not the rest of the body.

They found that this method reversed joint inflammation in the rodents, while avoiding steroid exposure to other parts of the body.

The researchers believe their drug delivery method could be a safer way to treat arthritic diseases.

While steroids are used to treat inflammation that causes arthritis, they come with dangerous side effects, including weakening of the bones, high blood pressure and increased risk of infections, which is why they cannot be administered for long periods of time.

Dr Jim Olson, of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre in Seattle, US, and the senior scientist in the project, said: “For people with multi-joint arthritis, the side effects of controlling the disease can be as bad or worse than the disease itself.

“Steroids like to go everywhere in the body except where they’re needed most.

“This is a strategy to improve arthritis relief with minimal systemic side effects.”

The researchers looked at CDPs, a chemically diverse family of proteins found in the venom of scorpions, spiders and snakes.

After analysing 42 CDPs from 20 species, they identified one candidate that accumulated within cartilage tissue in rodents.

The scientists then attached these proteins to triamcinolone acetonide, a steroid treatment for arthritis, and found that it helped concentrate the steroid drug within the cartilage of joints in rats with rheumatoid arthritis.

The treatment was found to reverse inflammation in the joints without damaging tissues in the thymus and spleen, the two organs often affected by repeated steroid treatments.

Researchers say further studies are required to assess the safety of this drug delivery method in animals over longer periods of time before moving on to human clinical trials.

Latest sport

golf

McIlroy speaks out against rich world tour

Rory McIlroy has declared he 'didn't like where the money was coming from' during discussions with the proposed Premier Golf League.

rugby league

Boyd to retire from NRL at season's end

Brisbane star Darius Boyd has announced his retirement from the NRL at the end of the 2020 season.

cricket

Short eyeing T20 World Cup after ODI nod

D'Arcy Short is set to get an extended run in Australia's one-day international side and could come into calculations for the T20 World Cup.

cricket

Aussie women finally get shot at March 8

Australia's women's cricketers have been asked about the Twenty20 World Cup final at the MCG since January 2018. On Sunday they can finally play in it.

cricket

Aussie women reach T20 World Cup final

Australia beat South Africa by a rain-affected five runs in a dramatic women's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final, setting up a date with India in the decider.

news

politics

Morrison strikes virus deal with states

The Morrison government has struck a deal with the states and territories to bear the health costs of COVID-19 on a 50/50 basis.

sport

golf

McIlroy speaks out against rich world tour

Rory McIlroy has declared he 'didn't like where the money was coming from' during discussions with the proposed Premier Golf League.

world

health

'Pull out all the stops' on virus: WHO

The World Health Organisation has urged governments around the world to pull out "all the stops" to slow the spread of the coronavirus.