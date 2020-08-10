Discover Australian Associated Press

Jason Day will need to make up three shots in his final round back nine to win the PGA Championship. Image by AP PHOTO

golf

Day fighting to stay in US PGA title hunt

By Evin Priest

August 10, 2020

2020-08-10 08:25:08

Jason Day’s title hopes are slipping away and the Australian star will need a back-nine miracle to reel in the US PGA Championship leaders in the final round in California.

A back-nine shootout has shaped up during a thrilling finish to the first major of 2020 and former PGA champion Day was on the periphery through nine holes.

Day, the 2015 PGA champion, made birdie on the first hole to move to seven-under par but was three shots behind co-leaders Dustin Johnson, the overnight pacesetter, and Cameron Champ.

The American duo were at 10 under, while Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler and Englishman Paul Casey were all a shot back.

Big-hitting Champ picked up birdies at the fourth and sixth holes while Johnson’s two birdies were mixed with a bogey on the third.

Day’s countryman Adam Scott picked up two shots with a final round 68 and he finished the first major of 2020 at a respectable four under for the championship.

Cameron Smith rounded out the Australian contingent and a closing 70 gave the Queenslander an even-par total.

Tiger Woods signed off in style when a 67 improved his tally to one under for the championship.

Woods mixed five birdies with two bogeys for his lowest round of the week in just his fourth tournament of 2020.

“I drove it like I did on Friday, my irons were a little crisper and I hit better putts,” Woods said.

“An under par tournament score, that’s what I said I wanted yesterday and made it happen today.”

Asked what he would take out of the week, Woods added: “What I get out of this week is that I felt competitive.

“If I had made a few more putts on Friday and Saturday I would have been right there with a chance.

“I fought hard and today was more indicative of how I could have played.”

