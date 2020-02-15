Scott fires into PGA contention at Riviera

Adam Scott has blitzed his way into contention at the US PGA Tour event in Los Angeles with a hot second round at Riviera Country Club.

The former world No.1 reeled off seven birdies during a bogey-free 64 that catapulted him to six-under overall at the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational.

With play still underway, Scott sits just two shots behind the lead, with Russell Henley at eight-under.

Harold Varner is in the clubhouse at seven-under courtesy of a 68 on Friday (Saturday AEDT), and he is joined by overnight leader Matt Kuchar.

Scott’s 64 was highlighted by a stunning 3-wood he hit from 290 yards that settled 13 feet from the hole at the par-5 17th, which set up an easy two-putt birdie.

“Yeah, that was a great swing and a great shot. It was everything I had,” Scott said.

“Unfortunately, I left the (eagle) putt a little short but those kind of swings give you a lot of confidence and I would like to keep swinging it like that over the weekend.”

Scott also produced a short game masterclass, saving par all five times he missed a green in regulation.

He was hot with the putter, needing just 26 strokes on the greens, including five back-nine birdies.

“I scrambled well today; my chipping and my putting was very solid out there,” Scott said.

Meanwhile, Scott’s countryman Jason Day is also in the mix out in the afternoon wave at Riviera.

Day is even with the card through five holes and three-under overall.

Tiger Woods posted a lacklustre 73 to fall to even par for the week.

Next best of the Australians are Marc Leishman (six holes) at one-over, while countryman Aaron Baddeley is a shot further behind.

The pair, as well as Cameron Smith (three-over), will have plenty of work to do in their remaining holes to make the 36-hole cut, which is projected to fall at even par.

Australian Matt Jones (70) is assured of an early exit at seven-over.