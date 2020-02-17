Scott shares PGA Sunday lead at Riviera

Adam Scott has held onto a share of the lead midway through the final round of the US PGA Tour event in Los Angeles.

The Australian started Sunday tied for the lead with final group playing partners Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar at 10-under-par.

Scott took the outright lead when he birdied the par-4 third hole but gave it back instantly with bogey before a double-bogey on the fifth dropped him a shot back of the leaders.

Fellow contender McIlroy, the world No.1, made triple-bogey on the fifth.

Scott then drained a birdie putt from 17 feet on the par-3 sixth to go back to a share of the lead at 10 under with Kuchar and Harold Varner.

Scott, the 2005 winner at Riviera, made par on the closing three holes on the front nine to ensure he made the turn tied atop the leaderboard.

Marc Leishman is the only other Australian to have made the weekend and he has dropped two shots to sit at one under nearing completion of his final round.

Meanwhile, event host Tiger Woods has given back a shot through 10 holes to fall six over.