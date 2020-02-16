Scott eyes drought-breaking US tour title

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Adam Scott is the co-leader after the third round of the PGA Tour event at Riviera Country Club. Image by AP PHOTO

golf

Scott eyes drought-breaking US tour title

By Evin Priest

February 16, 2020

2020-02-16 11:03:37

Adam Scott says hotel room service and a phone call home for his daughter’s birthday will keep his mind off a final-round title showdown with world No.1 Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar .

Making his first start of the year and seeking his first US PGA Tour win in almost four years, Scott stormed into a share of the 54-hole lead at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Three back-nine birdies, including one on his last hole, rounded out a third-round 67 that lifted Scott to a 10-under-par total.

He was joined in the lead on that mark by McIlroy (68) and Kuchar (70) and the three will comprise the final group at Riviera Country Club. 

Russell Henley (68) and Harold Varner (69) are tied for fourth at nine under.

Former world No.1 Scott, who won at Riviera in 2005, is seeking to end a US Tour title drought that stretches back to March 2016.

But family commitments were keeping the Queenslander from thinking too much about lifting the trophy at the Tiger Woods-hosted invitational event on Sunday.

“It’s likely a room service night and it’s actually my daughter’s (fifth) birthday, so I’ll speak to her before she goes to bed on the east coast,” Scott told AAP.

“I think I’m in a good place (on the leaderboard). Controlling your thoughts is much more difficult when you’re two shots ahead, as opposed to sitting among a pack of players like I am now.

“I’m not really getting myself too flustered about what position I’m in. I feel quite comfortable.”

Scott, who also has two runner-up results at Riviera, began his round ominously with a disappointing par at the reachable par-5 opening hole before a bogey on the second.

However, four birdies in a five-hole stretch starting at the seventh kick-started his charge.

He played the back nine patiently before firing an approach to the 18th green to nine feet and converting to ensure he plays in the final group at Riviera for a second-straight year.

While it’s along time since his last US win, Scott is coming off a victory in his last start at the Australian PGA Championship late last year.

Despite the break, he feels prepared for a battle with Kuchar and in-form McIlroy, who won four US Tour title last year including the elite Players Championship.

“It will be fantastic. I love watching him play,” Scott said of four-time major winner McIlroy.

“He’s certainly one of the benchmarks of the game at the moment and it will be good for me to see how I stack up. 

“Hopefully, I can get the better of everybody tomorrow.”

Marc Leishman was the only other Australian to make the weekend and his 68 elevated him to three under.

Event host Tiger Woods capitulated with a 76 that dropped him to five over.

Latest sport

rugby league

Try and cheers for Folau on Dragons debut

Israel Folau has earned praise for his try-scoring display in his debut for Catalans since his controversial signing by the French-based Super League club.

golf

Scott eyes drought-breaking US tour title

Adam Scott shares the 54-hole lead at the PGA Tour event in Los Angeles and will play with Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar in the final group on Sunday.

rugby league

Nines unearth super NRL talent in Perth

North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater was named player of the NRL Nines tournament but two young rookies stole the spotlight.

rugby league

Dragons cop Nines blow with injury toll

St George Illawarra have suffered three big blows in the NRL Nines in Perth with Cameron McInnes, Matt Dufty and Korbin Sims all suffering injuries.

rugby league

Dragons earn redemption with Nines title

St George Illawarra have scored NRLW redemption over rivals Brisbane with a dominant 28-4 grand-final win in the NRL Nines.

news

homicide

Bourke street inquest to grill police

An inquest into the Bourke Street massacre which claimed six lives in January, 2017, is due to resume on Monday, before Victorian Coroner Jacqui Hawkins.

sport

rugby league

Try and cheers for Folau on Dragons debut

Israel Folau has earned praise for his try-scoring display in his debut for Catalans since his controversial signing by the French-based Super League club.

world

virus diseases

Virus death in Europe, cases near 67,000

An elderly Chinese tourist has become the first person to die from coronavirus in Europe, as the global death toll from the disease rose to more than 1500.