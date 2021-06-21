FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Adam Scott finished as the best-placed Australian at the US Open but was well off the pace. Image by AP PHOTO

golf

Scott the leading Australian at US Open

By Darren Walton

June 21, 2021

2021-06-21 11:08:34

Australia’s assault on this year’s American majors have ended with a whimper at the US Open at Torrey Pines.

Adam Scott finished as leading Australian at five over for the championship, 11 shots adrift of Spanish champion Jon Rahm.

Scott birdied the last hole in his final round of 73 but five bogeys for the second straight day once again stalled the former world No.1’s challenge after he had opened the tournament with a promising one-under 70 to be right in the mix.

Scott shared 37th spot, one stroke ahead of European Tour veteran Wade Ormsby, who closed with an even-par 71 to tie for 40th in his first major since missing the 2017 US Open cut.

With gum trees lining familiar fairways on the Pacific Ocean, Torrey Pines had been a happy hunting ground for Australians.

Marc Leishman won the Farmers Insurance Open there last year and boasts two other runner-up finishes on the San Diego layout.

But Leishman never got going on Sunday, amassing six bogeys in a birdie-free round of 77 to complete his Open at 12 over and share 64th spot. 

He was one shot better than Matt Jones, whose final-round 75 left the two-time Australian Open champion in 65th position.

With former world No.1 Jason Day failing to qualify and Cameron Smith missing the cut, the tournament marked consecutive majors in which none of Australia’s US PGA Tour stars managed to place in the top 30.

Day was best of the big guns at last month’s US PGA Championship, typing for 44th at Kiawah Island.

They’ll have one last crack at major championship in 2021 at next month’s British Open at Royal St George’s, the scene of Greg Norman’s second Open triumph in 1993. 

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Roberts-Smith denies disingenuous evidence

Ben Roberts-Smith's defamation trial cross-examination has continued with the publishers' barrister describing one of his answers as "completely disingenuous".

rugby league

Maroons turn to rookie Walsh for Origin

Warriors teenager Reece Walsh will be thrust into a State of Origin debut after just seven NRL appearances after being named by Queensland for game two.

rugby league

Crichton, Haas on NSW bench for Origin II

NSW coach Brad Fittler has overlooked Dale Finucane and opted to play Angus Crichton on the bench for State of Origin II in Brisbane.

golf

Scott the leading Australian at US Open

Former world No.1 Adam Scott has finished as the leading Australian at the US Open, well off the pace after closing with a 73 at Torrey Pines.

golf

Jon Rahm wins US Open in thrilling finish

Two weeks after testing positive to COVID-19, Jon Rahm has become the first Spaniard to win the US Open.