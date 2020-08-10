Discover Australian Associated Press

Addin Fonua-Blake (l) faces a spell on the NRL sidelines but Martin Taupau should be OK for Manly. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Sea Eagles to lose Fonua-Blake for month

By Ed Jackson

August 10, 2020

2020-08-10 12:42:17

Injury-hit Manly have confirmed Addin Fonua-Blake is facing up to a month on the sidelines due to a knee injury suffered in Friday’s NRL loss to the Warriors.

Fonua-Blake limped off in the 26-22 defeat and scans have confirmed he has suffered a high-grade PCL injury.

“Typically that means he’ll be out for at least a month,” Sea Eagles head physio James Rahme said.

“I suppose we hope that we can get him back sooner than that but it’s looking like he’ll be potentially out for a month.”

Rahme added a long turnaround will hopefully help fellow starting prop Martin Taupau clear concussion tests to play in Manly’s next match against Newcastle.

They are also hopeful Joel Thompson (ankle) and Curtis Sironen (knee) will be fit to face the Knights having missed the Warriors match.

NSW State of Origin representative Tom Trbojevic will have scans this week on his injured hamstring to determine if he’s ready to take the next step in his rehab.

“The scan indicates whether he has the integrity in the actual hamstring to go to the next level,” Rahme said.

‘If not it means that we’ll have to wait but hopefully the scans will show a good result and we’ll find out this week.”

