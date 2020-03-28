Search on for SA Virgin flight passengers

Health officials are trying to contact people who flew into Adelaide from Sydney on a Virgin Airlines flight earlier this month as South Australia’s coronavirus cases linked to cruise ships continued to climb.

SA now has 257 confirmed cases, with an extra 22 reported on Friday.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said nine of the new cases were linked to the Ruby Princess Cruise ship, taking the total to 53.

A further 24 cases were also linked to other cruise ships

Professor Spurrier said officials were still trying to contact about 40 people who arrived in Adelaide on Virgin Airlines flight VA428 on March 19 which was also carrying people who had just returned from a cruise.

She said anyone on that flight not already contacted should self-isolate.

Prof Spurrier said the high number of SA virus cases linked to cruise ships was an example of how quickly infections could spread in such an enclosed environment.

Of the confirmed cases in SA, six are now in intensive care in the Royal Adelaide Hospital, including two who are in a critical condition.

In other developments, on Friday, Premier Steven Marshall lashed out at two American tourists who recently fled Australia before receiving coronavirus test results despite being asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Mr Marshall said their behaviour was disgraceful while Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said investigations into their actions were continuing.

The premier also confirmed the government had identified a number of sites it believed might be necessary “in all different scenarios” to handle coronavirus cases, should local hospitals be pushed beyond capacity.

However, he declined to identify where those sites were located.

Mr Stevens said checks were continuing on people self-isolating and signalled police were set to get tough with those found not to be doing the right thing.

So far no action has been taken, but the commissioner said he would take a proposal to state cabinet on Saturday to speed up the process of dealing with such offenders.

He said infringements could currently carry a fine of up to $20,000 but a formal prosecution had to be launched, with officers not having the power to impose on-the-spot penalties.

“We are providing advice that will look at a streamlined process,” Mr Stevens said.

“We are about to lift the level of enforcement because we believe this is a point in time where there has been enough warnings, enough education, enough information provided that people should have a clear understanding of their obligations.

“We’ll be holding people accountable.”