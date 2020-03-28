Search on for SA Virgin flight passengers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A search is underway for passengers from a Virgin flight from Sydney to Adelaide earlier this month. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Search on for SA Virgin flight passengers

By Tim Dornin

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 17:08:35

Health officials are trying to contact people who flew into Adelaide from Sydney on a Virgin Airlines flight earlier this month as South Australia’s coronavirus cases linked to cruise ships continued to climb.

SA now has 257 confirmed cases, with an extra 22 reported on Friday.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said nine of the new cases were linked to the Ruby Princess Cruise ship, taking the total to 53.

A further 24 cases were also linked to other cruise ships 

Professor Spurrier said officials were still trying to contact about 40 people who arrived in Adelaide on Virgin Airlines flight VA428 on March 19 which was also carrying people who had just returned from a cruise.

She said anyone on that flight not already contacted should self-isolate.

Prof Spurrier said the high number of SA virus cases linked to cruise ships was an example of how quickly infections could spread in such an enclosed environment.

Of the confirmed cases in SA, six are now in intensive care in the Royal Adelaide Hospital, including two who are in a critical condition.

In other developments, on Friday, Premier Steven Marshall lashed out at two American tourists who recently fled Australia before receiving coronavirus test results despite being asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Mr Marshall said their behaviour was disgraceful while Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said investigations into their actions were continuing.

The premier also confirmed the government had identified a number of sites it believed might be necessary “in all different scenarios” to handle coronavirus cases, should local hospitals be pushed beyond capacity.

However, he declined to identify where those sites were located.

Mr Stevens said checks were continuing on people self-isolating and signalled police were set to get tough with those found not to be doing the right thing.

So far no action has been taken, but the commissioner said he would take a proposal to state cabinet on Saturday to speed up the process of dealing with such offenders.

He said infringements could currently carry a fine of up to $20,000 but a formal prosecution had to be launched, with officers not having the power to impose on-the-spot penalties.

“We are providing advice that will look at a streamlined process,” Mr Stevens said.

“We are about to lift the level of enforcement because we believe this is a point in time where there has been enough warnings, enough education, enough information provided that people should have a clear understanding of their obligations.

“We’ll be holding people accountable.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

soccer

Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has returned a positive test for COVID-19, just days after the A-League was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Pay deal keeps 18 clubs afloat: AFL boss

A week of tense negotiations between the AFL and the AFLPA has resulted in a new pay deal aimed at ensuring all 18 clubs survive the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Origin talks to follow NRL rescue package

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys is set to present a rescue package to the commission on Monday after making cuts to the NRL head office.

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

news

health

Qld goes to vote as COVID-19 cases jump

The number of coronavirus cases in Queensland has risen to 625 as citizens are told to head to the polls to vote in local government elections.

sport

Australian rules football

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

world

disease

Global virus cases now more than 575,000

The COVID-19 crisis shows no signs of slowing down, as the total number of cases worldwide has topped more than 575,000.