Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A seaweed additive to feed can cut methane emissions from cattle by up to 80 per cent, trials show. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Seaweed venture to cut cattle methane

By AAP

August 22, 2020

2020-08-22 07:31:04

The CSIRO and Woolworths are among investors in a new company that will commercialise the use of seaweed to reduce methane emissions from belching cattle.

The seaweed Asparagopsis has been shown to reduce methane emissions in beef and dairy cattle by more than 80 per cent in research trials in Australia and the USA, the CSIRO says.

CSIRO scientists estimate that if the feed additive were to be adopted by 10 per cent of beef feedlots and dairy industries globally, livestock  greenhouse gas emissions could be cut by about 120 megatonnes annually. 

That is equivalent to taking around 50 million cars off the road for a year.

The new company FutureFeed Pty Ltd has secured $13 million in investment. The other investors are AGP Sustainable Real Assets-Sparklabs Cultiv8 Joint Venture, GrainCorp and Harvest Road.

Industry, Science and Technology Minister Karen Andrews says the seaweed additive to feed is an Australian innovation with immense global potential.

“This is a game-changer – not only for livestock production, but also for our environment – with the potential to create an entirely new industry, while supporting jobs in the Australian agriculture sector,” she said in a statement on Friday.

The company expects to see commercial volumes of the feed additive supplied into the Australian beef and dairy market by mid-2021, with international markets to follow.

The CSIRO says when Asparagopsis is fed as a supplement to cattle, it not only reduces methane emissions but also supports productivity. 

The supplement has been developed and trialled over more than five years by CSIRO in collaboration with Meat & Livestock Australia and James Cook University.

Latest sport

rugby league

Dragons hold out improved Broncos 28-24

Brisbane showed glimpses of improvement but the Dragons have held their nerve in a four-point Friday night NRL victory.

Australian rules football

Carlton trounce Gold Coast in AFL

Carlton defeated Gold Coast by 33 points in Friday night's AFL game in Darwin.

rugby league

Panthers extend winning streak over Sharks

Penrith extended their NRL winning streak to 10 after thumping Cronulla at Panthers Stadium on Friday night.

rugby league

Fainu faces long wait on NRL sidelines

Manly hooker Manase Fainu won't be able to return to the NRL field for at least another 11 months after his trial date for an alleged stabbing was set for July.

Australian rules football

How the Rioli family became AFL royalty

The Rioli family's famous footsteps on the AFL will leave another imprint when Daniel Rioli plays in Darwin's Dreamtime game.

news

health

Vic cases drop, authorities still cautious

Victorians may be eager for restrictions to ease but authorities are not yet ready to provide a clarity on how lockdowns will ease.

sport

rugby league

Dragons hold out improved Broncos 28-24

Brisbane showed glimpses of improvement but the Dragons have held their nerve in a four-point Friday night NRL victory.

world

virus diseases

WHO hopes virus can be over in two years

The head of the World Health Organisation hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years.