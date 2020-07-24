Vic records six deaths, 300 COVID-19 cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Victoria has had a record six deaths and 300 new cases of coronavirus Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Vic records six deaths, 300 COVID-19 cases

By Benita Kolovos

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 12:14:25

A record six Victorians have died from coronavirus, as the state clocks another 300 new cases as hundreds more flout restrictions. 

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Friday the deaths were all connected to aged care facilities, with three victims in their 90s and three in their 80s.

The deaths take the state’s toll to 55 and the national figure to 139.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said he expected more deaths due to the high number of cases recorded in the state in the past month. 

Friday marks the 19th consecutive day of a triple-digit increase, taking active cases across the state to 3734.

“I have always expressed concern about the fact that when you have hundreds of new cases a day, there are several people expected to die in the following two week period,” Professor Sutton said.

“I’m afraid we will see that and I expect that to occur. That is very tragic and it is focused in those most vulnerable.”

Of the new cases, 51 of those are connected to known and contained outbreaks, while 249 are under investigation by the public health team. 

There are 206 Victorians in hospital with the virus, with 41 of them receiving intensive care.

Prof Sutton said some of those fighting for their lives in ICU were young. 

“That is an absolute tragedy and of course we are working in whatever way we can to drive those numbers down,” he said.

Mr Andrews announced contact tracing will be “dramatically expanded” to ensure all positive cases are contacted within 24 hours of receiving their test result.

It comes after it was revealed on Wednesday about a third of people were not picking up the phone when contact tracers called.

Those who have tested positive to COVID-19 will receive two telephone calls in a two-hour period.

Twenty-eight teams from the Australian Defence Force personnel and the Department of Health will then doorknock people who haven’t picked up and undertake contact tracing in person.

“It’s not about making judgements about people being willing or otherwise. It’s just a practical challenge on any list of people that you ring; there will always be some that you can’t get through to,” Mr Andrews said.

“This is about going that extra step to make sure that we cannot just call, but we can connect and have that meaningful interaction, get that interview done and then begin the process of contact tracing.”

He said people will be fined if they are not home.

Some 101 Victorians have been fined for breaking the state’s stage three restrictions in the past 24 hours and 63 have been issued warnings, Police Minister Lisa Neville said.

“They are people deciding they still want to party, people who have decided they want to continue to go to brothels, decided that the gym can continue to operate and, of course, people who have decided to go into unrestricted areas,” she said.

