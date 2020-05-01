Discover Australian Associated Press

Constable Glen Humpris' partner Todd Robinson (R) looks on as his coffin is carried to the hearse. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

road accident

Second slain Vic constable farewelled

By AAP

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 12:17:24

Just a year after joining Victoria’s police force, Constable Glen Humphris has been farewelled by colleagues and the community after being killed on duty alongside three fellow officers.

Members of the force on Friday formed a guard of honour as a private funeral was held for Const Humphris.

His partner Todd Robinson previously described him as “bubbly, outgoing and loving”.

Constable Humphris was on placement as part of his probationary training when he was killed by a truck on a Melbourne freeway on April 22 along with Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Constable Josh Prestney and Senior Constable Kevin King.

Senior Const Taylor’s funeral was held on Thursday and a private service for Sen Const King will be held later on Friday.

Police Minister Lisa Neville and senior officers will lay a wreath in tribute to the officers.

Due to coronavirus ­restrictions, a maximum of 10 people can attend each funeral, with the services live-streamed to family, friends and colleagues who cannot attend.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton is attending and helping to officiate at each of the services.

He said a public state memorial service will be held once restrictions are lifted. 

Const Prestney will be farewelled at Xavier College, where he graduated in 2009, on Monday.

Police flags across the state are flying at half mast and the Melbourne police academy is lit in blue each evening to recognise the sacrifice of officers.

Two men have been charged over the officers’ deaths.

