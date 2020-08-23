NSW records four new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded four new COVID-19 cases as the state opposition calls on the Berejiklian government to give hotel quarantine security staff full-time jobs to avoid a Victorian-style outbreak.

Of the four cases confirmed on Sunday, one is a hotel security guard who was previously reported as a case on Saturday.

He worked at the Marriott Hotel in Sydney and tested positive after a week-long testing blitz on contacts after another security guard tested positive on August 14.

NSW Health on Sunday said contact tracing is underway as they investigate the source of his infection and potential links to the other infected security guard.

The newly-diagnosed security guard is the sole person among the first ill guard’s 700 contacts to return a COVID-positive test.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the two guards worked the same shift on August 3, while the newly-diagnosed guard also worked at Sheraton Grand Hyatt Park hotel on the night of August 16.

He was asymptomatic at the time of his shifts.

The guard who originally tested positive also worked across a number of venues after he was exposed.

NSW Labor health spokesman Ryan Park says the coalition government needs to learn from Victoria’s mistakes.

“Securing our quarantine hotels shouldn’t be a part-time job,” he said in a statement.

“The role security guards play in hotel quarantine is too important.”

They want hotel guards to be given full-time positions within the quarantine system, to help contain the virus should more guards be exposed.

Labor is also pushing for guards to be subject to testing, like the police.

The other cases reported on Sunday included two travellers in hotel quarantine and one linked to the Apollo Restaurant cluster in Potts Point.